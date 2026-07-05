Newcastle transfer news: £42.5m Liverpool target confirmed as latest signing to replace Anthony Gordon

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jul 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 05 Jul 2026 18:22

Newcastle United have announced the signing of versatile attacker Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim.

The 20-year-old has penned a long-term contract with the Magpies and arrives for an undisclosed fee, believed to be €50m (£42.5m).

Toure becomes Newcastle’s second senior signing of the summer transfer window following the £24m addition of goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, another 20-year-old who officially arrived from Reims at the beginning of this month.

Liverpool had been credited with a strong interest in Toure, while both Manchester United and Arsenal were said to be monitoring the attacker earlier this year.

However, Newcastle have won the race for Toure, who has been signed just over a month after Anthony Gordon’s £69m exit to Barcelona was confirmed.

"I'm very, very happy to be here. It was my dream since I was young to play in the Premier League for a big team like Newcastle,” Toure told the club’s official website.

Welcome to Newcastle United, Bazou ? pic.twitter.com/9vrAYOGniz — Newcastle United (@NUFC) July 5, 2026

"Newcastle is like a family, which will help me show my best on the pitch. I will give my best every single day for this shirt.

"I'm very excited to join Newcastle and I can't wait to meet my team-mates, the supporters and everybody at the club. I'm also very excited to play at St James' Park for the first time."

Toure a "hugely exciting young talent" with "a really high ceiling"

Head coach Eddie Howe added: "We're really pleased to have been able to bring Bazoumana to Newcastle United. He has shown his ability to perform in a top European league during his time in Germany and has gained really good experience with his national team, especially at this summer's World Cup.

"We feel that he’s a player with a really high ceiling - he's somebody who we believe can offer us something different. He also a lot of potential to unlock and we’re really looking forward to working with him."

Sporting Director Ross Wilson continued: "We're delighted to welcome Bazoumana to Newcastle United. At just 20 years old, he's already a hugely exciting young talent who has progressed year on year.

"We are sure there's plenty more growth still to come - development we're excited to nurture here at Newcastle. We've been working to get this transfer arranged in recent weeks, whilst Bazoumana has been at the World Cup.

"Finally, I'd like to thank TSG Hoffenheim for their professionalism in all of our discussions and for the care they've shown him. I know they share our excitement in Bazoumana's quality and potential."

© Iconsport / Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

Who is Newcastle’s latest signing Bazoumana Toure?

Born in Bouake, Ivory Coast, Toure began his professional career in his homeland with leading Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas, progressing through the club's academy before winning the league title during his debut season with the senior team.

He then made the move to Sweden at the beginning of 2024 to join Hammarby IF where he produced several eye-catching performances as a first-team regular, scoring eight goals in 23 appearances.

Toure was quickly snapped up by Hoffenheim in February 2025 and he blossomed into a key player for the German club, scoring five goals and registering 12 assists in 30 Bundesliga games last season.

Predominantly a left-sided attacker who can also operate on the right or as a central striker, Toure has been capped nine times by Ivory Coast and represented his country in three of their four 2026 World Cup fixtures as they reached the round of 32.