Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies in talks for World Cup sensation as Toure deal nears completion

By Axel Clody | 02 Jul 2026 07:35

The World Cup remains one of the premier stages for emerging talent to catch the eye of the biggest clubs in world football, and the Premier League, with its financial muscle and global appeal, is one of the leagues that benefits most from such exposure.

This tournament has already produced several standout performers, and one of the most exciting has been Switzerland's breakout star.

Johan Manzambi, a 20-year-old midfielder, has scored three times at this World Cup and is enjoying a meteoric rise within Murat Yakin's squad. Newcastle United have now emerged as the leading suitors for the Freiburg man.

According to the Daily Mail, the two clubs have already opened negotiations and there is optimism on the Magpies' side over a positive outcome, despite an asking price in excess of £34m (40m euros).

Manzambi forces his way into the World Cup spotlight

© Iconsport / Newspix

Beyond his raw potential, Manzambi's World Cup performances will certainly strengthen Freiburg's hand in any transfer talks.

Initially considered a squad player by Yakin, the youngster demanded his place after coming off the bench in the second group match, scoring twice and dragging Switzerland out of trouble against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was subsequently handed a start against Canada and contributed once more by finding the net.

However, the interest from Europe's top clubs in Manzambi is not new. During the 2025-26 season, the midfielder was an undisputed starter at Freiburg, helped the club reach the Europa League final as runners-up and posted impressive numbers.

In 47 appearances for the German side, he scored seven goals and provided nine assists.

Manzambi is not the only target on Newcastle's radar

© Iconsport / Richard Callis / Fotoarena / Sipa USA

While Manzambi is currently in the spotlight thanks to his World Cup exploits, he would almost certainly have attracted transfer interest regardless, given his potential and his performances throughout the campaign at Freiburg.

That is precisely the situation with another Newcastle target: Bazoumana Toure, the Ivory Coast winger who is on the books at Hoffenheim.

Unlike Manzambi, Toure was unable to convince sufficiently during the World Cup to nail down a starting place, largely because the man ahead of him in the pecking order is Yan Diomande, one of the most sought-after players on the summer transfer market. Nevertheless, his Bundesliga record was notable, with five goals and 12 assists in 30 appearances.

The Magpies are understood to be in the final stages of completing a deal for Toure, as reported by the Telegraph and confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle have accepted Hoffenheim's asking price of £43m (50m euros) and, following Ivory Coast's elimination from the World Cup, intend to accelerate the process to finalise the transfer.