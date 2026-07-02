Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola now 'closely monitoring' bargain Yan Diomande alternative

By Lewis Blain | 02 Jul 2026 07:35 , Last updated: 02 Jul 2026 07:35

Liverpool may appear to have missed out on Yan Diomande to Paris Saint-Germain, but the Reds are already assessing alternative options as they continue their search for Mohamed Salah's long-term successor.

Andoni Iraola is expected to strengthen his attacking options this summer, with several young wide players under consideration as the club reshapes its forward line.

And Said El Mala has now emerged as a serious player to watch in the coming weeks.

Liverpool monitor Said El Mala ahead of potential summer swoop

© Imago / Revierfoto

According to reports, Liverpool are closely monitoring the FC Koln winger but are yet to decide whether to pursue a deal this summer or wait another year before making their move.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, registering 13 goals and four assists in just 34 appearances despite starting only 20 matches.

Liverpool's admiration is said to be genuine, although sources suggest the club currently views El Mala as more of a long-term project than an immediate solution.

One possibility could be a deal similar to the one Liverpool agreed for Giorgi Mamardashvili, allowing the player to continue his development before making the switch to Anfield.

For now, though, nothing concrete has been discussed with the German side, with the Reds prioritising the signing of an attacker capable of making an immediate impact after Mohamed Salah's departure.

Is Said El Mala a bargain alternative to Yan Diomande?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

While Diomande's valuation has soared beyond the £100 million mark following his World Cup exploits, El Mala would cost only a fraction of that (around £42 million) despite producing impressive numbers in the Bundesliga himself.

His return of 17 goal contributions is not far behind Diomande's output of 20, particularly when considering he achieved it despite making significantly fewer starts and playing for a less dominant side. That underlines just how efficient and productive he has already become at 19 years old.

There is, however, an important distinction. Diomande looks ready to become the focal point of an elite attack immediately, whereas El Mala is still viewed as a player with enormous upside rather than the finished article. Koln head coach Lukas Kwasniok's belief that the youngster is destined to command "an incredible fee" one day only reinforces that potential.

For Liverpool, the ideal scenario may be to sign both a proven winger capable of replacing Salah's output now, such as a Bradley Barcola, and a high-ceiling talent like El Mala for the future.

If Barcola proves unattainable, however, don't be surprised if Liverpool accelerate their interest in one of Germany's brightest young forwards sooner than planned.