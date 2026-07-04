Man United transfer news: Marcus Rashford confirms stance over when he will make decision on future

By Darren Plant | 04 Jul 2026 09:57

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed that he has no plans to make a decision on his future until after the World Cup.

After an impressive loan stint at Barcelona where he contributed 14 goals and 14 assists from 49 matches, Rashford was expected to complete a permanent move to Camp Nou.

However, the La Liga champions opted against activating a £26m buy option, subsequently leaving the versatile attacker's future unclear.

Rashford is currently at the World Cup where England are preparing to face Mexico in a last-16 tie on Sunday night.

As a result, he will wait until he returns to England before giving any consideration to his next move.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United forward Rashford addresses future

Speaking to the media ahead of the showdown with Mexico at the Azteca Stadium, Rashford acknowledged that he was "clear with everyone" that he wanted to solely focus on the World Cup.

He said: "As a person, I live in the moment.

"I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup. I wanted it done before, and if not, then I won't deal with it until after that.

"I want to fully be present in this moment. At the same time we're fighting for something. I don't have energy to be putting into other things."

© Iconsport / GSI

What are Rashford's options?

After a return to the Champions League and with Michael Carrick in charge, Rashford being reintegrated back into the Man United squad has become a realistic possibility.

At the same time, the 28-year-old will have interest from elsewhere, with Premier League clubs and Bayern Munich among those who have been monitoring the situation.

Man United may also give consideration to allowing another loan exit, providing that they receive a substantial loan fee and Rashford's wages are covered.

There are two years remaining on his Man United contract.