Marcus Rashford future: All signs pointing towards England international staying at Man United this summer

As the rumours continue surrounding Marcus Rashford's future, Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law discusses the latest news on the Manchester United attacker.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "I can't see a Premier League move happening"

Marcus Rashford To Arsenal?

The suggestion is very much that he will be staying at Manchester United unless a top European club comes in.

If Arsenal don't land Vinicius Junior and late in the window want that left-sided forward, could they potentially move for Rashford?

I can't see a Premier League move happening. Marcus Rashford wants to move to a big European club.

I saw Fabrizio Romano a few weeks ago when the Turkish reports first came to light, and he was very much of the opinion that it is a non-starter this summer.

Fenerbahce are a major club in Turkey and would pay good wages for him. It shouldn't be completely discounted, but I don't think he's heading to Turkey.

As it stands, he will be rejoining Manchester United for their Dublin training camp ahead of the Leeds game. He won't play in the Leeds game unless there is a real shock.

United face PSG this week, Leeds in the middle of next week, and then finish their preparations against AC Milan.

It could be a Ruben Amorim reunion for Marcus Rashford against AC Milan in Manchester United's final pre-season game, and I think he gets minutes in that one before getting himself in the squad for the first game of the season.

It does look like he's going to stay. We all know what can happen in transfer markets late on, especially in the latter stages. Rashford had a good season at Barcelona.

Barcelona ultimately decided against paying the £26m. The problem for Manchester United is that they want to sign a left-sided forward, or at least another attacker.

You can't get someone of that quality for £26m these days. Manchester United are thinking: "Let's keep him." If Zirkzee goes, they will add a centre forward into their squad as well.

The latest reports are from Turkey, and I would be shocked if that happened. Bayern Munich and PSG have been linked with Rashford in the past, but nothing is particularly happening on that front at this stage.