Preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a glamour friendly against European champions Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Snapdragon Cup, while PSG opened their preparations for the new season with a 3-0 defeat to Mallorca.

Match preview

Man United vs. PSG Match Preview

PSG's preparations for their 2026-27 campaign started with a 3-0 loss to Mallorca on Wednesday, with the Segunda Division outfit proving to be too strong for the European champions, who were without a number of key players due to the 2026 World Cup.

The French giants have been boosted ahead of this match with the returns of the likes of Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes, and the squad will continue to be strengthened in the coming days, as the start of the new campaign draws ever closer.

Luis Enrique's side are only playing two friendlies this summer, with this match representing the final one, as they will take on Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12, before tackling Lens in the French Super Cup four days later.

PSG will then begin their 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign against Rennes on August 23, and it will be fascinating to see whether the team can challenge for a third straight Champions League title.

Enrique's side have only made one signing so far this summer, bringing in highly-rated teenage goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni from AC Milan, while Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani and Lee Kang-in are among those to have moved on.

© Imago

Man United, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Atletico in the Snapdragon Cup, with the Red Devils coming from a goal behind to triumph; Bryan Mbeumo netted both of his side's goals, and it was another excellent team performance.

Michael Carrick's side opened their preparations for the new campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, but they thumped Rosenborg 5-0 in their second match before beating Atletico 2-1 last time out, and the English team will now be eyeing a third straight pre-season win.

Man United have three more friendlies this summer, taking on Leeds United and AC Milan in their two after this one, before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow have been the club's three first-team signings this summer, and more will follow before the end of the transfer window, as Man United look to assemble a squad capable of competing on all fronts next season.

The 20-time English champions finished third in last season's Premier League table, but there will be a host of fresh challenges in the coming campaign, including a return to the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain pre-season form:

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Man United pre-season form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

PSG did have Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in their team against Mallorca last time out, as Georgia failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, but a host of key players were missing.

Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Lucas Hernandez, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery were all absent from the team's opening pre-season fixture of the summer.

Vitinha, Mendes, Neves and Marquinhos are now back in the fold and could be involved, but there will once again be no Dembele, Ruiz, Hernandez, Barcola, Doue or Zaire-Emery.

Man United are still without Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford due to their involvement in the latter stages of the 2026 World Cup, while Benjamin Sesko remains a major doubt due to a shin injury which has kept him out until the end of last season.

However, Senne Lammens, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Matheus Cunha and Noussair Mazraoui are all now back and should be included in the squad.

Lammens, Tielemans, Fernandes and Cunha could all come into the starting side, with Mbeumo likely to continue at centre-forward off the back off the back of his brace against Atletico.

JJ Gabriel made his senior debut off the bench against Diego Simeone's side, and the 15-year-old will hope to make a second appearance in quick succession here.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Boly, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Lucea; Vitinha, Beraldo, Dro; Mbaye, Ndjantou, Kvaratskhelia

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Mount; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-2 Manchester United

PSG are still without the services of a number of big players, and we are backing Man United to make it three pre-season wins in a row in this glamour friendly in Sweden.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.