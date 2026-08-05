Man United transfer news: Altay Bayindir future 'decided' as club win the race for 28-year-old

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is reportedly closing in on a move to Celta Vigo, with the La Liga outfit set to sign the Turkey international on an initial loan deal.

Bayindir returned to Man United's Carrington training complex last week and was a part of the squad that travelled to Sweden for Saturday's pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid.

However, the goalkeeper was not involved in the pre-season game amid reports that a move to the Spanish outfit was close.

According to The Athletic, Celta have now come to an agreement with Man United over a season-long loan move for the 28-year-old.

The report claims that Celta will pay Bayindir's salary in full, while payments will also be made if certain performance clauses are hit.

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Bayindir 'closing in' on Celta move

The La Liga outfit will also have the option to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent basis during next summer's transfer window for a fee in the region of €4m (£3.4m).

Bayindir arrived at Man United in 2023 off the back of making 145 appearances for Fenerbahce in all competitions.

However, it has been a struggle for the Turkey international at Old Trafford, only making 17 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

Bayindir started the 2025-26 campaign as the number one due to Andre Onana's struggles, but he lost his place following the arrival of Senne Lammens.

A number of clubs are believed to have been looking to sign Bayindir this summer, including teams from Turkey, but Celta have seemingly won the race.

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Vitek is also heading out of Man United this summer

Man United will again have Lammens as their number one next season, with new signing Karl Darlow the number two, and Tom Heaton once again the number three.

Onana has returned on loan to Trabzonspor this summer, while Radek Vitek is closing in on a move to Championship outfit Middlesbrough.