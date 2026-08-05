Man United transfer news: Juventus view Red Devils forward as 'priority target' this summer

Juventus are reportedly exploring a move for Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, with the Old Lady considering a loan deal for the Netherlands international.

The Turin giants have already brought in Kerim Alajbegovic and Randal Kolo Muani this summer but are keen to add another attacker to their squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

According to Sky Sports News, Juve are pursuing a move for Man United's Zirkzee, although there has not yet been any formal contact between the two clubs to discuss a move.

The report claims that Zirkzee is the priority target, with the Old Lady keen to bring him back to Serie A on a loan deal for the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Juventus 'exploring move' for Man United's Zirkzee

Zirkzee scored 14 goals and registered nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna before making the move to the 20-time English champions in the summer of 2024.

The Dutchman has found it difficult to make his mark since arriving at Old Trafford, though, only managing nine goals and four assists in 75 appearances.

Last season, Zirkzee only managed two goals and one assist in 26 appearances for the Red Devils, but he did feature in Man United's final six Premier League matches of the season.

Zirkzee has also been involved in Man United's three pre-season matches this summer against Wrexham, Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid.

The forward scored an excellent solo goal against Rosenborg, but he was not included in the starting XI against Atletico and instead featured off the bench in the second half.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Zirkzee has struggled at Man United

Zirkzee's stock remains high in Serie A due to his work at Bologna, and it is understood that a number of clubs in Italy's top flight are keen on his signature.

Man United are believed to be planning to sign another striker this summer to support Benjamin Sesko next term, which would push Zirkzee further down the pecking order.

Michael Carrick's team are currently preparing for Saturday's pre-season fixture against reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.