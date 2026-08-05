Mikel Arteta has just found his new Granit Xhaka - here is why it will fire Arsenal to another title

Arsenal are closing in on one of the biggest signings of the summer, with Bruno Guimaraes now on the verge of swapping Newcastle United for the Emirates Stadium.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has spent the past two years building arguably the deepest squad in Europe, but there was still one profile missing from his midfield.

In the 28-year-old, Arsenal are not just signing another elite footballer - they are signing the closest thing Arteta has had to Granit Xhaka since the Switzerland international left north London.

Bruno Guimaraes set to complete blockbuster Arsenal move

© Imago / APL

According to David Ornstein, Arsenal are close to agreeing a £75 million deal with Newcastle United for Guimaraes after both clubs reached a compromise over the transfer fee.

It is easy to understand why Arteta has pushed so hard for the Brazilian. Arsenal learned plenty from last season's title-winning campaign, not least the importance of having enough quality to compete across four competitions without overloading key players.

Despite spending around £250 million last summer, there were still moments where Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi looked overworked, Christian Norgaard never truly convinced Arteta, and injuries once again exposed the fine margins between winning trophies and simply competing for them.

Guimaraes changes that immediately.

He has missed just 16 Premier League matches since arriving at Newcastle in 2022, while the Magpies' success with and without him underlines just how influential he is.

The Magpies consistently win more games, score more goals and collect significantly more points whenever their captain is available.

His numbers also show why Arsenal believe he can elevate the midfield further. Guimaraes finished last season with nine Premier League goals and remained among the division's best players for defensive line-breaking passes and through balls, despite missing several weeks through injury.

Just as importantly, he relishes responsibility. No Magpies player completed more passes under high-intensity pressure than the Brazilian, exactly the sort of composure Arteta values.

Bruno Guimaraes could become Arsenal's new Granit Xhaka

© Imago / Focus Images

Arsenal have arguably missed Xhaka's personality almost as much as they have missed his footballing ability.

The Swiss midfielder was never the quickest nor the most glamorous player, but he gave Arteta's side a steel edge. He demanded standards, embraced confrontation and was the player opponents hated facing.

Guimaraes possesses many of those same qualities. Like Xhaka, he is wonderfully combative without sacrificing technical quality.

Since joining Newcastle, he has collected 33 Premier League yellow cards, averaging one every 4.6 matches, remarkably similar to Xhaka's record of one every four games during his Arsenal career.

That aggression isn't necessarily a weakness, it more reflects a midfielder willing to fight for every loose ball and every duel - and the similarities do not stop there.

As Newcastle's captain, Guimaraes has grown into a natural leader capable of dragging team-mates through difficult moments.

Staff at St James' Park have repeatedly described him as inspirational, while his connection with supporters mirrors the bond Xhaka eventually rebuilt in north London after one of football's most remarkable turnarounds.

Technically, he might even offer more.

The Brazilian has developed into a genuine box-to-box threat, finishing with nine league goals last season while regularly arriving late into the penalty area in a way that became such a feature of Xhaka's final campaign under Arteta.

Add his progressive passing, press resistance and defensive ability, and Arsenal suddenly possess one of the most complete midfield groups in Europe.

Perhaps most importantly, Guimaraes will raise the floor, as well as the ceiling. Rice can finally be managed properly after another exhausting campaign, Zubimendi will no longer shoulder such a heavy workload, and Arsenal can rotate without suffering a noticeable drop in quality.

Championship-winning teams built to go again can't rely on just a few star names. They need leaders, warriors and players capable of dragging performances out of those around them.

For Arsenal, Guimaraes looks like that missing piece. And if Arteta has truly found his next Xhaka, the Gunners' hopes of retaining the Premier League title have just received one significant boost.