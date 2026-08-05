Arsenal transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 5

By Ben Knapton | 05 Aug 2026 05:37

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Arsenal transfer news blog on Wednesday, August 5!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Emirates Stadium, as head coach Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta prepare the Gunners for their Premier League title defence.

Today's Arsenal transfer headlines

Arsenal transfer news today: What's happening on August 5?

The Bruno Guimaraes saga reached its most advanced stage yet, as Arsenal are finally nearing a total agreement with Newcastle United, with all parties said to be willing to bring negotiations to a successful conclusion.

Guimaraes is believed to have informed Newcastle of his desire to join Arsenal and is currently at the club's pre-season training camp in La Manga, where he is waiting for permission to travel and undergo his North London medical.

Newcastle value their captain at more than £80m and rebuffed Arsenal's opening bid, but the gap between the two clubs is thought to be bridgeable and the growing expectation is that a deal will be confirmed shortly.

The outgoings are also moving in a way that clears space for the incoming: Christian Norgaard has been given permission to undergo a medical at Everton, with a fee of around £7m agreed for the 32-year-old Denmark international who managed just one Premier League start last season.

The Vinicius Junior situation also developed, with Real Madrid scheduled to hold crunch contract talks with the Brazil international having tabled a revised offer worth around £18.85 million per year, a figure Vinicius is said to consider insufficient given his seniority at the club.

Vinicius is understood to be seeking closer to £25.7m per year, and Madrid are reportedly reluctant to increase their offer, creating the conditions Arsenal hoped for: a contract standoff that could accelerate the winger's availability.

Any transfer would require a fee of around £130m given the 26-year-old still has 12 months remaining on his deal, and Arsenal acknowledge the extraordinary financial commitment involved.