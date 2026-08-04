Arsenal vs. Real Betis: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Freddie Cotton | 04 Aug 2026 18:44

Arsenal meet Real Betis in Dublin on Thursday evening for their second club friendly ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Last time out, the Gunners dismantled Girona 4-1 at the Estadio Municipal de Montilivi, while Los Verdiblancos beat LaLiga2 side Almeria 1-0 in their third summer fixture.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match between Arsenal and Real Betis.

What time does Arsenal vs. Real Betis kick off?

The contest between Mikel Arteta's men and Manuel Pellegrini's side will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Thursday evening.

Manchester City and Chelsea are amongst the Premier League temas to also be in action on the day.

Where is Arsenal vs. Real Betis being played?

Last season's Premier League champions will face Real Betis in Dublin at the Aviva Stadium, which has the capacity for 51,700 spectators.

The arena is most often used by the Irish Rugby Union team, alongside their football counterparts.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Real Betis in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on TV through Premier Sports 1 in the UK.

Online streaming

To watch the match on the go, fans can access either Premier Sports Player or Arsenal TV, which will cost £6.99.

Highlights

Match clips will be available after the final whistle on the Arsenal YouTube channel, website and app.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Real Betis?

Although there is nothing at stake for both sides, Arteta will particularly want to use the match to understand the fitness of his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

With a large chunk of his cohort recently making their way back from holiday following the World Cup, the Spaniard will undoubtedly want to share the minutes around alongside assessing areas where he would like to strengthen in the transfer market.

Following their victory in southern Spain on Saturday, the Gunners will certainly be motivated to carry on their winning spree as they hope to retain the English top flight title for the first time in 90 years.

As for Real Betis, Pellegrini will be looking to prepare his men for arguably the club's most physically demanding season in over 20 years.

After an impressive 2025-26 LaLiga campaign, finishing fifth with 60 points from their 38 matches, Los Verdiblancos will compete in the Champions League for the first time since 2006.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Arsenal vs. Real Betis