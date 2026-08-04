K-League All Stars vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Carter White | 04 Aug 2026 17:25

Manchester City continue their pre-season campaign with a friendly against K-League All Stars on Wednesday.

The Citizens are preparing for their first season since the departure of former head coach Pep Guardiola.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Enzo Maresca's next game as Man City manager.

What time does K-League All Stars vs. Man City kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 12pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is K-League All Stars vs. Man City being played?

This friendly between Chelsea and Juventus will be staged at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

As alluded to in the name, the venue hosted a number of matches at the 2002 World Cup won by Brazil.

How to watch K-League All Stars vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season fixture will not be available to watch on television in the UK.

Online streaming

In the UK, the game will be televised live on City+, Man City's in-house video streaming service.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on City+, as well as the club's YouTube channel. Key moments of the game are also expected to be available to see via the club's official X account.

What is at stake for K-League All Stars and Man City?

In theory, there is nothing on the line for the K-League All Stars, who are a squad made from the best players in South Korea's top flight.

However, the hosts will want to put their best foot forward and prove themselves against a top-class visitor.

Manchester City are still looking for their first victory under Maresca after losing on penalties to Inter Milan in a friendly last time out.

> Click here to read our full match preview on K-League All Stars against Manchester City