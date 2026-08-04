Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal: David Ornstein provides positive transfer update over 'total' agreement

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Aug 2026 16:56

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a total agreement to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes during the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international, who represented his country at the 2026 World Cup, has emerged as one of Arsenal's leading targets, with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his midfield options ahead of the new season.

The Gunners are also set to part ways with Christian Norgaard after reportedly reaching an agreement with Everton, with the Danish midfielder having already been granted permission to undergo a medical.

It has been reported that the two clubs opened direct talks earlier this week, although Arsenal's opening verbal offer for Guimaraes was rejected by the Magpies.

However, Newcastle are believed to be expecting an improved bid, and there is growing optimism that an agreement will soon be reached.

Arsenal close to securing Bruno Guimaraes transfer?

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal are now close to reaching a full agreement with Newcastle for the signing of Guimaraes.

Newcastle are understood to value their captain at more than £80m, but there is a willingness among all parties to bring negotiations to a successful conclusion, with the deal now said to be progressing well.

Guimaraes is currently with Newcastle at their pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain, although he is reportedly waiting for permission to undergo a medical and complete his proposed move to North London.

The Brazilian has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park, but he now appears to be edging closer to the exit after reportedly informing the club of his desire to join Arsenal.

Bruno Guimaraes: Newcastle face difficult decision

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Since arriving from Lyon in January 2022, Guimaraes has developed into one of Newcastle's most influential players and has earned the status of an adopted Geordie among the club's supporters.

The midfielder has made 153 Premier League appearances for the Magpies, scoring 30 goals and providing 26 assists, while also playing a key role in their Carabao Cup triumph in 2025.

Newcastle have already sanctioned the big-money departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon this summer, and losing their captain would represent another significant setback.

At the same time, with Guimaraes approaching the latter stages of his prime, the Magpies may feel they are unlikely to command a higher fee in future transfer windows, making this a difficult but potentially pragmatic decision for all parties involved.