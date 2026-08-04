Preview: Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 04 Aug 2026 15:46

Jagiellonia Bialystok and Rangers will clash at Chorten Arena on Thursday evening for the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The hosts have won each of their opening two matches in 2026-27, while the visitors drew their first fixture of the new campaign.

Match preview

Jagiellonia Bialystok secured their spot in the Europa League qualifiers with a third-placed finish in the Ekstraklasa table in 2025-26, finishing narrowly outside the Champions League spots on goal difference.

Adrian Siemieniec's subsequently enjoyed a superb pre-season campaign, winning four and drawing one of their five friendly fixtures, including wins over Sparta Prague (1-0) and Nordsjaelland (2-1).

Jagiellonia have carried that momentum into their opening games of the new term, winning each of their first two league fixtures, with another friendly victory sandwiched in between.

Jagiellonia will now be hoping to extend their six-game winning streak and move one step closer to securing a place in the Europa League league phase for the first time in their history.

© Iconsport / PA Images

The hosts will, however, face a stern test against Scottish giants Rangers, although the visitors are heading into the game after their 2026-27 season got off to an underwhelming start.

The Gers, now under the management of last term's Hearts manager Derek McInnes, failed to secure a victory in their first game of the new term at the weekend.

Following a win against Saint-Etienne and draw with West Ham United in pre-season, Rangers recorded an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Dundee United in their first match of the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season.

Despite taking 21 shots to Dundee United's 11, the Tangerines created more big chances and more expected goals (xG) - 1.64xG to Rangers' 1.46xG.

McInnes will now be eager for his team to produce an improved performance and result on Thursday, with Rangers looking to take an aggregate advantage back to Ibrox for the second leg.

Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

W W

Rangers form (all competitions):

D

Team News

© Imago / Newspix

Nik Prelec, who arrived from Oxford United earlier in the summer window, has already scored two goals in two games for Jagiellonia, and the striker should lead the line on Thursday.

Prelec will likely be supported by Jesus Imaz in attack, while Sergio Lozano and captain Taras Romanczuk should start in central midfield.

Meanwhile, Connor Barron and Jose Cifuentes remain unavailable for Rangers due to ongoing injury issues, while the rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Thelo Aasgaard scored Rangers' goal in the 1-1 draw with Dundee United at the weekend, and the attacking midfielder is likely to continue just behind summer signing Lawrence Shankland.

Further back, fellow summer arrival Cameron Devlin could start alongside Mohammed Diomande, while Emmanuel Fernandez and Ben Godfrey are likely to line up in defence.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Vital, Kobayashi, Montoia; Conceicao, Romanczuk, Lozano, Szmyt; Imaz, Prelec

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Godfrey, Fernandez, Rommens; Diomande, Devlin; Curtis, Aasgaard, Gassama; Shankland

We say: Jagiellonia Bialystok 1-2 Rangers

Rangers may have failed to win their opening game of the term, while Jagiellonia are enjoying a fruitful run of form, but the Gers should have the quality to get over the line with the first leg win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.