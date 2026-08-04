Arsenal transfer news: Midfielder given 'permission' to undergo Everton medical

By Saikat Mandal | 04 Aug 2026 15:40

Arsenal have reportedly given Christian Norgaard permission to undergo a medical with Everton ahead of his proposed move during the summer transfer window.

Norgaard joined the Gunners last summer after enjoying an excellent spell at Brentford, where he registered 13 goals and 18 assists in 196 appearances across all competitions.

The Denmark international featured 20 times in all competitions last season, but he made just one Premier League start as he struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's plans.

Norgaard subsequently slipped down the pecking order in North London, and it became increasingly apparent that Arsenal would be willing to sanction his departure if a suitable offer arrived.

Christian Norgaard set for Everton medical?

© Imago / IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Everton have reportedly reached an agreement with Arsenal for the 32-year-old midfielder, with all indications suggesting that the deal is now close to completion.

The Toffees are expected to pay a fee in the region of £7m for Norgaard, who established himself as one of Brentford's most influential players before his move to the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder has not travelled with Arsenal's squad to Dublin ahead of the proposed transfer, although Brazil internationals Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli are both part of the travelling party following their involvement at the 2026 World Cup.

According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal have now granted Norgaard permission to undergo his medical, with the experienced midfielder expected to complete his move to Merseyside in the coming days.

Arsenal close to signing Bruno Guimaraes?

© Iconsport / Trask Smith / CSM via ZUMA Press Wire

The Gunners remain keen to strengthen their midfield options this summer, with Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes emerging as their leading target.

The Magpies are reported to have rejected Arsenal's opening offer for the Brazil international, who is believed to be valued at around £80m.

Although Guimaraes has not attempted to force an exit from St James' Park, there is growing anticipation that he could follow Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon through the exit door before the transfer window closes.

Norgaard's departure would free up both space in the squad and room on the wage bill for a marquee midfield addition, and Arsenal supporters would undoubtedly welcome the arrival of a player of Guimaraes's calibre, whose quality, experience and all-round ability would significantly strengthen Arteta's options.