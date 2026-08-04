Preview: Thun vs Vikingur Reykjavik - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 04 Aug 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 04 Aug 2026 14:31

Both dropping out of the race for Champions League football last month, Thun and Vikingur Reykjavik lock horns at Visana Stadion in a Europa League qualifying match on Thursday.

Oberlander suffered an embarrassing loss on the domestic scene over the weekend, whilst the Vikings continued their dominance of the Icelandic stage.

Match preview

Theoretically, Thun are the team to beat in Austria this season after winning the Austrian Bundesliga for the first time in their history in 2025-26, however, Thursday's hosts are currently a shell on their previous selves.

Oberlander endured a sobering afternoon at Visana Stadion on Saturday, when title rivals Young Boys hit their opponents for six, just a few months after their 8-3 victory at the same venue in May.

Thun have won just one of their opening quartet of competitive contests this season - a 3-1 away success at Luzern on July 25 - dropping out of Champions League contention owing to a two-legged defeat by Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

As a result, Gian-Luca Privitelli's troops find themselves in the third round of Europa League qualification this month, with Oberlander back in continental action for the first time since reaching the Champions League in 2005-26.

Given the shock of their success last season, it is no surprise that Thun have seen their attacking ranks raided over the summer, with last term's leading marksmen Elmin Rastoder (15) and Leonardo Bertone (11) leaving for Panathinaikos and Luzern respectively.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

As is the case with Thursday's hosts at Visana Stadion, Vikingur Reykjavik are now fighting for a spot in the league phase of the Europa League after dropping out of Champions League contention last month.

After a narrow 2-1 success over Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Icelandic capital on July 21, the Vikings lost 2-0 in Hungary to the Israelis, who squeezed through the third round of CL qualification with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Vikingur lifted their eighth-ever Besta Deildin title in 2025 and are currently cantering towards back-to-back top-flight crowns, with Thursday's visitors seven points clear of second-placed Fram Reykjavik in the 2026 standings.

Plying his trade in Icelandic club football for the first time since he departed Keflavik over a decade ago, Elias Mar Omarsson has enjoyed a prolific 2026 to date, netting 14 goals in 20 total appearances.

Whilst enjoying a nine-game winning run on home soil stretching back to late April, Vikingur have struggled on their competitive travels in recent times, failing to win any of their past five away contests (D2 L3).

Thun form (all competitions):

D W L L

Vikingur Reykjavik form (all competitions):

D L W W L D

Team News

© Imago / Urs Ottiger

Picking up a red card during the loss at Dinamo Zagreb last week, Thun defender Marco Burki is suspended for Thursday's first leg.

The Austrians are also without the services of midfielder Mattias Kait, who is expected back in a few weeks from a muscle injury.

Last featuring for Oberlander in late April, Genis Montolio is set to miss the remainder of 2026 because of a serious knee injury.

Sent off during the 2-2 draw at IA Akranes on Sunday, Vikingur captain Oliver Eroth is available to feature in Europe this week.

There could be some alterations in attack for the visitors, with 20-year-old Dadi Jonsson pushing for a start over Sveinn Hauksson.

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Bamert, Burgy, Heule; Reichmuth, Roth, Zoukit, Matoshi; Gutbub, Labeau

Vikingur Reykjavik possible starting lineup:

Fridriksson; Gunnarsson, Ekroth, Vatnhamar, Gudjonsson; Sigurdsson, Hafsteinsson, Hauksson; Borgthorsson, Ingimundarson, Omarsson

We say: Thun 1-1 Vikingur Reykjavik

Rocked by a shocking start to their title defence, Thun could be a wounded animal for Vikingur Reykjavik to exploit on Thursday.

The Vikings are in excellent form domestically and should be able to pick up a significant draw at Visana Stadion from the first leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.