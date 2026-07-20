Preview: Thun vs Dinamo Zagreb - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jul 2026 01:48

The 2026-27 Champions League qualifying campaign is already underway, and Dinamo Zagreb travel to Switzerland to face Thun in the first leg of their second qualifying-round tie on Tuesday night.

Zagreb reclaimed the Croatian title last season after finishing comfortably clear of Hajduk Split, while Thun secured their place in the qualifiers by lifting the Swiss Super League crown.

Match preview

Only a few years ago, FC Thun appeared to be heading towards oblivion, but financial backing from Chinese multi-club owner Chien Lee and board member Beat Fahrni rescued the club from the brink of extinction.

The turnaround has been remarkable, with Thun earning promotion to the Swiss Super League in 2024-25 after winning the Challenge League title following a five-year absence from the top flight.

Gian-Luca Privitelli's side then exceeded all expectations by winning the Swiss Super League crown in 2025-26, finishing five points clear of St Gallen after 38 matches.

Thun had looked set to cruise to the title after opening up a 14-point lead with five games remaining, but four defeats and a draw in their final five league outings saw their advantage cut to just five points.

Their preparations for this European tie have also been less than ideal, with just one victory from four pre-season friendlies, including a 2-1 defeat to Mannheim in their most recent outing.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Dinamo Zagreb reclaimed the Prva HNL title in 2025-26 after surrendering their crown the previous season, lifting the championship for a record-extending 26th time.

The Citizens also enjoyed a respectable Europa League campaign, finishing 23rd in the league-phase standings before progressing to the knockout phase playoffs.

Mario Kovacevic's side ultimately fell short of the last 16, suffering a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Genk despite a spirited two-legged contest.

Domestically, Dinamo were in a class of their own, amassing 86 points from 36 matches to finish 18 clear of nearest challengers Hajduk Split, while scoring 93 goals and conceding just 28.

The Zagreb outfit have also looked sharp in pre-season, remaining unbeaten across four friendly matches and winning three of them.

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Team News

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Thun are facing a significant rebuilding task this summer after the departures of Franz-Ethan Meichtry to Genoa, Elmin Rastoder to Panathinaikos and Mathias Tomas to Puebla.

The Swiss champions have already strengthened their midfield with three new arrivals, although they are likely to be introduced gradually as they settle into their new surroundings.

Genis Montello remains sidelined through injury, while Marco Burki is available for selection, with his domestic suspension from last season not applying in the Champions League.

Dinamo Zagreb have also undergone changes to their squad this summer, with Sandro Kulenovic, Marko Soldo and Gonzalo Villar departing, while four players have arrived on free transfers.

Dion Drena Beljo, who scored 31 league goals last season, is expected to lead the line in Mario Kovacevic's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Heule, Burki, Bamert, Fehr; Reichmuth, Roth, Kait; Labeau, Dursun, Maier

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Filipovic; Valincic, Dominguez, Galesic, Goda; Misic, Zajc; Bakrar, Vidovic, Orsic; Beljo

We say: Thun 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo Zagreb are seasoned participants in Champions League qualifying and boast greater quality and European experience than their Swiss counterparts.

The Blues also head into the contest with momentum having remain unbeaten in their last 22 matches, and we expect them to take a slender advantage back to Croatia.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.