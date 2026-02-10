Preview: Thun vs. Lausanne Sport - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Feb 2026 14:08

Surprise Swiss Super League leaders Thun welcome seventh-placed Lausanne Sport to Stockhorn Arena in Thursday’s gameweek 24 encounter, aiming to tighten their grip on a historic title.

The promoted Bernese Oberland outfit are 11 points clear of Lugano after 23 games, and they bid for a seventh consecutive win against an away side that have gone winless in three matches, picking up two points from a possible nine.

Match preview

When Thun regained promotion after five years away from the big time, Mauro Lustrinelli’s team must have been happy just to participate and hopefully secure their top-flight status for another year.

That sentiment would not have been criticised, having spent so long away from the Super League; however, not even the most optimistic supporter foresaw such an outstanding return to the division.

Powered by their winning streaks, last season’s Challenge League champions have risen to the top of the standings after 23 games, sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Lugano.

Having secured four consecutive wins to start the season, a mini three-game wobble was followed by a stunning run of six victories, before a disappointing four-match spell during which Lustrinelli’s team accrued just three points from a possible 12.

Since suffering a 2-0 reverse against St Gallen in mid-December, the league leaders have gone on a tear, winning the two final matches of 2025 against Winterthur and Zurich 4-1 and 4-2 respectively, before adding four more to begin 2026, defeating Grasshoppers 3-1, Young Boys 4-1, defending – and likely outgoing – champions Basel 2-1 and Servette 3-1.

Given that their season has been typified by simply outscoring the opposition, it will be fascinating to see if the approach in the Bernese Highlands persists as Thun chase a historic maiden top-flight title at season’s end.

Chasing a fifth consecutive home victory, the hosts will back themselves to clinch an 11th league win at Stockhorn Arena when they face Peter Zeidler’s team, who have failed to secure maximum points in their last three games.

Les Bleu et Blanc’s return of just two points from their most recent three league fixtures follows back-to-back triumphs against Servette (1-0) and Young Boys (3-1); however, going three without a win has left the Vaud outfit seventh in the table, four points outside the coveted top-six spots for the championship group.

While there is still time to close the gap on the Bern-based Young Boys, the threat of the deficit extending is undeniable ahead of Thursday’s trip to a venue that the Blue and White often leave empty-handed.

Not since the 2016-17 season have Lausanne secured victory in Thun, failing to defeat this week’s hosts across both top-flight and second-tier visits.

Their 4-2 success in April 2017 ended a 15-year wait for a victory away at Thun, further highlighting Lausanne’s historical disadvantage in previous visits to the Bernese Highlands.

Having also suffered a loss in August’s trip to the table-topping side, Zeidler’s team face an uphill challenge to secure a positive result at the home of the league’s top scorers, as they seek to keep the pressure on sixth-placed Young Boys.

Team News

Michael Huele has not played since going off injured in January’s win over Young Boys with a muscle issue, and the wide defender, as well as Nino Ziswiler (knee), remains absent.

Elmin Rastoder has netted eight goals overall this term, with 50% of his total coming in 2026 alone, highlighting the forward’s ongoing fine form.

Also in commendable form is Fabio Fehr, who has scored two and assisted as many in his past five league outings, taking the full-back to seven goal contributions overall ahead of gameweek 24.

Lausanne will assess Morgan Poaty after the left-back’s late withdrawal last time out against St Gallen, which points to a start for Sekou Fofana.

While Poaty’s involvement is touch-and-go, the trio of Hamza Abdallah (knee), Souleymane N’Diaye (shoulder) and Thelonius Bair (knee) are sidelined.

Having fired blanks in the 2-1 loss at Winterthur and 1-1 draw with St Gallen, Gaoussou Diakite aims to score for the first time in three games to add to his six league strikes this term.

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Montolio, Bamert, Burki; Imeri, Kait, Bertone, Meichtry; Labeau, Rastoder

Lausanne Sport possible starting lineup:

Letica; Bergvall, Mouanga, Sow, Fofana; Roche, Custodio, Lekoueiry; Janneh, Diakite, Butler-Oyedeji

We say: Thun 3-1 Lausanne Sport

Thun are currently making the Super League look like their personal playground, and their relentless attacking output should be enough to overwhelm a stuttering Lausanne side.

It is hard to look past a seventh consecutive win for the runaway leaders as they continue their march towards a historic title.

