Man City injury news: Positive Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones updates from Pep Guardiola before Fulham clash

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 13:15 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 13:18

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Abdukodir Khusanov is available to play for Manchester City in Wednesday night’s Premier League clash with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Khusanov was preferred to the returning Ruben Dias to start alongside new signing Marc Guehi at centre-back in the Citizens’ 2-1 comeback victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

However, the 21-year-old was forced off midway through the second half as a concussion substitute, after he was accidentally kneed in the face by his own goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after clearing the ball inside the box.

Khusanov subsequently emerged as a doubt for City’s match against Fulham, but Guardiola has since confirmed at his press conference on Tuesday that the defender is “good” and ready to play.

The Uzbekistan international has enjoyed his longest spell in Man City’s first team since arriving in January 2025, starting each of the last 10 games in all competitions, and Guardiola has been impressed with his development on the pitch at a time when he is still learning to speak English.

"I admit, he doesn't speak like William Shakespeare! But he's getting better, and getting better,” said Guardiola when discussing the rise of Khusanov at City and him coping with the language barrier.

“He understands what we want, what we say, and every time he's getting better and better. He's so intelligent. He always takes good decisions... [City] have a player and a central defender for many, many years [in Khusanov]".

© Imago / Focus Images

Khusanov available, Stones is “back” as Guardiola issues positive update

Meanwhile, Guardiola has also provided a positive update on the fitness of fellow defender John Stones, saying: “He is back. He's fit, I would say."

Stones has been sidelined since early December with a niggling thigh injury and has struggled with his fitness for several seasons during his time at the Etihad.

The 31-year-old England international returned to training last week and is expected to be involved in first-team sessions on Tuesday afternoon, but it remains to be seen whether he will be named in City’s matchday squad on Wednesday.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Guardiola was unable to provide a fresh update on any other Man City player before their scheduled training session in the afternoon.

Wingers Jeremy Doku (calf) and Savinho (unspecified) are thought to be nearing a return, but they are not expected to be involved against Fulham and may target a comeback later this month.

Croatian pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic remain long-term absentees, though, with the former recovering from surgery on a tibial fracture and the latter suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

Man City will be looking to build on their late triumph at Anfield when they face Fulham and victory on Wednesday would move Guardiola’s side to within three points of Premier League leaders and title rivals Arsenal, who travel to in-form Brentford on Thursday.