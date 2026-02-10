Jack Grealish: Everton, Man City receive injury update after surgery with 2026 World Cup hopes ended

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 10:10 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 10:11

Jack Grealish has said that he "didn't want the season to end like this" after confirming he has undergone surgery on a stress fracture in his foot.

The 30-year-old joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City last summer and made a strong start to life on the blue side of Merseyside, quickly endearing himself to the Toffees supporters.

Grealish was named Premier League Player of the Month for August after providing four assists across Everton’s opening three games of the campaign, and he went on to establish himself as a first-team regular on the left flank in David Moyes’s side.

However, Grealish sustained his foot injury during Everton’s 1-0 away win over his former club Aston Villa on January 18 and scans later revealed that he has suffered a stress fracture which required surgery.

Grealish has taken to social media to provide an update on his condition after having surgery, confirming that he will now miss the rest of the season.

Grealish to miss rest of season with injury, with World Cup hopes ended

“Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted,” Grealish posted on Instagram along with an image of himself in a hospital bed.

“Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before.

“The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible and I absolutely love representing this club.

“I’ll be backing the lads all the way and doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. Thank you again for all the love, it means so much.”

Grealish's form at Everton led to suggestions that he could force is way back into the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, his injury has ended any hopes of the versatile attacker making Thomas Tuchel’s squad for this summer’s tournament – his last appearance for the Three Lions was under interim boss Lee Carsley in October 2024.

© Imago

What does the future hold for Grealish at club level?

Reacting to Grealish’s injury, Moyes told reporters: "It's really disappointing for the player, and for the club and all of us.

“He's such an important part, a big character, big experience for us. We will miss him, he's done a lot of good things for us."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Grealish at club level, with his loan deal at Everton understood to include an option to buy in the summer.

Grealish is under contract at Man City until June 2027, but he is not expected to return to Pep Guardiola’s squad and a summer sale is likely, whether that be to Everton or another club.

The attacker has played a total of 22 times for Everton across all competitions, scoring two goals and registering six assists.

At Man City, Grealish contributed to 17 goals and 23 assists in 157 appearances, and he was memorably part of the Citizens’ historic treble-winning side in 2022-23 (winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League) before falling out of favour under Guardiola.