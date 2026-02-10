Eddie Howe: Clear sack verdict ‘revealed’ as Newcastle boss issues fresh update on future

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 09:51

Newcastle’s United’s stance on the future of head coach Eddie Howe has become clear, according to a report.

The 48-year-old successfully steered the Magpies to EFL Cup glory last season - their first domestic trophy in 70 years - and his team qualified for the Champions League courtesy of a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League.

However, Newcastle have struggled for consistency throughout the current campaign and recently saw their EFL Cup defence ended by Manchester City in the semi-finals, while they now face a tough battle to secure European qualification for next season.

Howe was on the receiving end of boos from some Newcastle supporters after his side suffered a disappointing 3-2 home defeat to Brentford last weekend, leaving the Magpies down in 12th place in the Premier League table and six points behind the top seven.

A poor run of just one win in eight matches across all competitions (D2 L5) has led to speculation over the future of Howe, who signed a ‘multi-year’ contract extension at St James’ Park in the summer of 2024.

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Howe continues to receive Newcastle backing despite poor form

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are not going to sack Howe, and despite the club’s poor run of form, he ‘retains the unwavering support and backing of every single member of the board’.

Howe recently gained public backing from Newcastle CEO David Hopkinson and is understood to have received further internal support from sporting director Ross Wilson following the club’s loss to Brentford last weekend.

Earlier this year, Howe insisted that he is “100% here” at Newcastle after playing down rumours of a summer switch to Manchester United, and he has since reiterated his commitment to the club despite experiencing a challenging period at preset.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League trip to Tottenham on Tuesday, Howe said: "I care so much about what I do. I care so much about the club.

"The club for me is always No.1, not myself, not any of the players, it is the club, and what that stands for, and of course, the players are a huge part of that. So I will always act in the best interests of the club in every decision that I make, whether that is about me or any individual player.

© Imago / Every Second Media

“I think when you are trying to act in that way, you are trying to think of the bigger picture; the pressure that individuals or other people can put on you is irrelevant. I have to live with my own thoughts of myself and what I am delivering, and I am very honest to say I need to do better, and I will do better.

"It is part of the evolution. It is part of growing and these challenging moments are where you grow the most so I am looking forward to try to do well."

Howe will only quit Newcastle if he feels he is not the right man

Howe has made it clear he has no intention of quitting Newcastle, but he would change his stance if he did not feel capable of taking the club in the right direction.

Asked if he has any doubts about whether he is the right man for the job, Howe said: "No, there's no doubt in my mind, and that's why I'm sitting here. If there was, then I wouldn't be because, as I said, the club's the most important thing.

"As long as I feel that in my heart and my spirit, then my desire and motivation levels are as high as they've ever been. I'll fight every day to my maximum for the club.

"I'd never put myself before the club if I didn't think I was the correct man to take the team forward and I could give the players what they need, then I would step aside and let someone else do it."

Across all competitions, Howe has won 104, drawn 46 and lost 62 of his 212 games in charge of Newcastle, who could climb back into the top half of the Premier League table with a win at Spurs if other results also go their way.