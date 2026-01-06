Next Man United manager: Eddie Howe makes feelings crystal clear on Newcastle future amid speculation

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Jan 2026 13:48 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 13:48

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has distanced himself from the managerial vacancy at Manchester United following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

On Monday morning, the Red Devils confirmed that Amorim has been relieved of his duties as head coach, ending his turbulent 14-month spell at Old Trafford.

Amorim’s sacking came after he expressed his desire to be the "manager, not the coach" during an explosive post-match press conference following Man United’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Leeds on Sunday, while insisting that the club's scouting department and directors must focus on their own jobs.

Under-18s head coach Darren Fletcher has since been placed in charge of the first team on an interim basis while the Red Devils search for a permanent replacement.

One name who has been linked is 48-year-old Howe, with former Man United midfielders Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt both in agreement that they would like to see the Newcastle boss take the reins at Old Trafford when speaking on The Good, the Bad and the Football podcast.

© Imago

Howe “100%” committed to Newcastle despite Man Utd rumours

Ahead of Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Leeds on Wednesday, Howe responded to speculation linking him with the Man United vacancy at a press conference on Tuesday.

Howe was unequivocal when he emerged as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate as England manager in the second half of 2024, and when asked if his commitment to Newcastle remains the same, he said: “Yes, absolutely. Nothing has changed from my perspective.

“I’m 100% here, working as hard as I can, head down, ignoring all the stuff that you guys write good or bad because it’s irrelevant.

“It’s about today’s work and trying to prepare the team as well as we can for Leeds, so that will never change from my perspective, my commitment to my work and my job.

“As long as I’m happy and able to express myself in the best way that I can to help the team, nothing will change.”

© Imago / Moritz Muller

Nothing could tempt Howe away from Newcastle, not even Man Utd

Howe, who signed a “long-term” contract extension at Newcastle in the summer of 2022, steered the Magpies to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years last season - the EFL Cup - and he is now in his fifth campaign at St James’ Park.

Amid aforementioned speculation over the England job, the former Bournemouth boss stated that he was keen to stay put at Newcastle as long as he remained “happy” and “supported”, remarks that hinted at off-field issues with sporting director Paul Mitchell, who has since left the club.

On Tuesday, Howe was asked if there was anything which could tempt him away from Newcastle, and he replied: “No, not at this current time.

“The most important thing for me is happiness in the role, happiness in the job, the relationships I have with the people around me. Now, that’s not always been consistently good and things can change at any football club. But, at the moment, I am very happy.”

In all competitions, Howe has won 102, drawn 43 and lost 57 of his 202 games in charge of Newcastle, who currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and just two points behind Man United in sixth spot.