Man Utd to wait until summer to replace Ruben Amorim?

By Saikat Mandal | 05 Jan 2026 12:48 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 13:15

Manchester United may reportedly wait until the summer to appoint a new permanent manager after confirming the sacking of Ruben Amorim as head coach.

The Red Devils paid around £9.25m to hire Amorim from Sporting, where he won two Primeira Liga titles, succeeding Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman's two and a half years in charge at Old Trafford.

United finished 15th in the Premier League table last season, their worst-ever league finish and lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Despite spending over £200m on new signings during the summer, the Red Devils endured their worst start to a campaign since 1992-93, picking up only seven points from opening six games, and also suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two Grimsby Town.

Amorim's future came under speculation several times this season, but Man Utd did manage to climb up the table to sixth, only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Man Utd to take time to appoint next boss?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to a report from The Athletic, former Red Devils midfielder and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge on an interim basis.

However, the 20-time Premier League champions are unlikely to rush with hiring their next manager, and a permanent appointment is likely to wait until the summer.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is often seen as a leading candidate for the job, and he will be available for free as his contract at Selhurst Park ends in a few months' time.

Enzo Maresca, who was sacked by Chelsea last week, could also be in the running, while Barcelona legend Xavi and former England manager Gareth Southgate are also viewed as potential replacements.

Man Utd made decision after Amorim's comments

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

The Red Devils were forced to come to a decision after a breakdown in relations behind the scenes.

Amorim sent a strong message to the Man Utd board after their 1-1 draw against Leeds United, hinting at tensions with those working alongside him.

The Portuguese boss reportedly does not have any clause in his deal running until 2027 that will enable a discounted exit, which means United will have to pay up his contract in full.