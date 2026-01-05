Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'bidding' to win race for Udinese defender

By Carter White | 05 Jan 2026 17:08

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Udinese defender Oumar Solet this month.

Spurs secured a respectable point at home against high-flying Sunderland last time out, with the Black Cats earning the scalps of many top sides already this term.

With the schedule showing no signs of letting up, Thomas Frank's side travel to the South Coast in midweek for a clash with Bournemouth.

The Cherries are in the midst of a worrying winless streak and could be dragged into trouble at the foot of the table.

That being said, Wolverhampton Wanderers appear all-but relegated already, whilst Burnley and West Ham United continue to struggle massively.

Tottenham bidding to win Solet race?

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are targeting the addition of a new defender during the January transfer window.

The report claims that the Europa League holders are keen on bringing Udinese star Solet to the Premier League this month.

As well as the Lilywhites, it is believed that Chelsea and Crystal Palace have sent scouts to watch the 25-year-old in the flesh.

Solet is also supposedly a long-term target of Manchester United and West Ham, with the former recently sacking Ruben Amorim.

There is also the distinct possibility that the Frenchman upgrades to a top side in Italy, such as Roma, Inter Milan or AC Milan.

How could a January deal work for Solet?

As per the aforementioned report, Solet could be available on a temporary agreement this month, with the loan deal containing an obligation or option to buy in the summer.

It is said that the centre-back is keen on rising the ranks of European football, and the Premier League could be the next logical step.

Tottenham are known to be scouring for centre-back stars to bolster the options behind first-choice duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.