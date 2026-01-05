Preview: Torino vs. Udinese - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 05 Jan 2026 18:48

Winless at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in four visits, Udinese travel to Torino in Wednesday’s 19th round in Serie A looking to snap a three-match winless run.

Their Turin hosts, however, have claimed nine points from an available 12, highlighting their superior form ahead of the midweek encounter.

Match preview

Separated by one place in the Serie A table, Torino have the chance to open up a wider gap on their 12th-placed visitors in the midweek round in Italy’s top flight.

That optimism is an upshot of the Turin-based club’s recent run of results in the division to claim 1-0 victories over Cremonese and Sassuolo, before defeating struggling Hellas Verona 3-0 to start the year in fine form.

Sunday’s win over Verona seemed destined to end 1-0 after Giovanni Simeone’s 10th-minute strike against his old club, but Cesare Casadei and Alieu Njie scored in minutes 87 and 91 to add some gloss to the final score, thereby securing Torino’s third away victory of the season.

Interestingly, Marco Baroni’s men have accrued one more point on their travels (12) than in Turin (11), albeit the margin is far from significant, heading into Wednesday’s fixture against an opponent they have not lost to in nearly four years.

That 2-0 defeat in February 2022 was in Udine, and one would have to go back two more years to find the last time the Bianconeri secured all three points against the Granata: a 3-2 victory in December 2020.

Considering the form table across the past five rounds, which has the hosts in fifth and Udinese in 18th, and a four-match winless run at the Olimpico Grande Torino, Kosta Runjaic’s team ostensibly face an uphill challenge on Wednesday.

The Little Zebras’ only win across the previous five in Serie A, however, was a 1-0 triumph over defending league champions Napoli, highlighting the Udine outfit’s competence when it all comes together.

However, they have lost two of the following three, including a 5-1 hammering at unexpected strugglers Fiorentina, handing the Viola their first league victory at the time.

Losing in Florence and following that up with a 1-0 loss to Como to start 2026 has continued the Friulani’s dismal run of results on their travels, stretching to four defeats in their most recent five outside Udine.

The ongoing dismal run follows an outstanding start, which brought back-to-back away wins at Inter Milan (1-0) and promoted Pisa (1-0); however, one win in seven in Serie A and one victory in eight matches on the road across all competitions have followed, highlighting their ongoing struggles in such situations.

Udinese’s solitary success away from home since defeating Pisa in September came at 14th-placed Parma, a 2-0 win that has proved to be a false dawn promising a turnaround in away fortunes.

Now facing the threat of being leapfrogged by 13th-placed Cremonese after the midweek round, Runjaic will hope for a positive outcome in Turin, where Cagliari recently defeated their hosts, as they seek their first win in four league games.

Torino Serie A form:

L

L

W

W

L

W

Udinese Serie A form:

W

L

W

L

D

L

Udinese form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

L

Team News

Adam Masina is away with Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations while Cyril Ngonge (flu), Perr Schuurs (knee surgery), Niels Nkounkou (flu), Zanos Savva (knee), Marcus Pedersen (muscle) and Ivan Ilic (back) are injury absentees.

Also possibly absent is Zakaria Aboukhlal, who was replaced with seven minutes of normal time to play with a seeming issue and will be assessed before the midweek round.

Although he did not score or assist in the win at Verona, Nikola Vlasic has scored or assisted five goals in his last five top-flight games, bringing him to seven overall contributions (five goals, two assists).

Simeone, however, has taken his league tally for the season to five, while his three game-deciding goals highlight the importance of his contributions.

Udinese boss Runjaic is without Ivory Coast’s Vakoun Bayo on AFCON duty as well as Adam Buksa (calf), Jordan Zemura, Arthur Atta and Saba Goglichidze (muscle).

No player has scored as many as Keinan Davis’s five league goals, while the forward has a pair of assists, leaving him on seven involvements ahead of the Bianconeri’s trip to Turin.

Nicolo Zaniolo (four goals, one assist) should partner Davis up top, aiming to add to his two match-winning goals, level with Torino’s Vlasic and only outdone by six players in the division.

At the other end of the pitch, Maduka Okoye could be reinstated after serving his suspension for a red card against Fiorentina in December and not coming off the bench against Como.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Dembele, Casadei, Ilkhan, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Simeone

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Miller, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Zaniolo, Davis

We say: Torino 1-1 Udinese

Despite Udinese’s underwhelming results away from home, only twice in nine away games have they failed to score, and they should fancy finding the net against a Torino side that have kept one home clean sheet in the last six.

While the Granata have won three of the last four, only one has been in front of their fans, where they have won one of five.

As a result of those uncertainties, a draw could be in the offing when these teams face off in Turin.

