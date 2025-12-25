Preview: Torino vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 25 Dec 2025 12:00

Aiming to finish 2025 with three straight wins, Torino will host Serie A strugglers Cagliari on Saturday afternoon.

While Toro inched closer to the top half by claiming six points from their last two matches, the Sardinian side are deep in danger after posting one win in 12.

Match preview

Having just snapped a six-match winless streak by beating Cremonese on home turf, Torino headed to Reggio Emilia last week, seeking to take down Sassuolo.

After waiting more than two months for an elusive taste of success, Toro went back-to-back by beating their hosts 1-0, as Nikola Vlasic scored for a third straight game.

Posting a rare away win only kept Marco Baroni's men in 13th place, but they now sit just one point behind 10th-placed Sassuolo.

Under Baroni, Torino are proving to be wildly unpredictable, shipping 26 goals in Serie A yet keeping an impressive seven clean sheets - no other bottom-half club have managed more.

Now, in their final fixture of 2025, the Granata will try to repeat last term's 2-0 home win over Cagliari, in which Che Adams found the net twice.

Before making the long trip north to Turin, Cagliari have won just one of their last dozen league matches - a shock 1-0 victory over Roma - leaving them precariously placed, just above the drop zone.

After losing 2-1 to Atalanta BC in their most recent away game, the Isolani returned to Sardinian soil last weekend, when they did battle with fellow relegation candidates Pisa.

Cagliari - who were recently knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Napoli - failed to retain a precious lead despite fighting back from behind, with goals from Michael Folorunsho and Semih Kilicsoy only good enough for one point.

Following that 2-2 draw, Fabio Pisacane's side still occupy 15th place, and a familiar struggle for survival awaits in 2026.

First, in their final match this calendar year, the Rossoblu will seek a first away win since September.

Torino Serie A form:

D L L L W W

Cagliari Serie A form:

D D L W L D

Cagliari form (all competitions):

D L L W L D

Team News

While defensive duo Saul Coco and Adam Masina are both away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Torino effectively have a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday's game.

Only long-term absentee Perr Schuurs, who last played two years ago, is unavailable due to injury; so, Baroni may keep faith with the XI that started against Sassuolo.

The ex-Lazio coach has a selection dilemma up front, though, as top scorer Adams and Duvan Zapata face competition from fit-again Giovanni Simeone.

By contrast with their hosts, Cagliari are missing a number of key men, including Andrea Belotti, Mattia Felici and Folorunsho.

Ze Pedro is also injured, while Angola forward Zito Luvumbo is on international duty at AFCON, but Gennaro Borrelli should be fully recovered from an ankle sprain that restricted his involvement last week.

The latter could therefore displace Kilicsoy in the Rossoblu's attack; given Folorunsho's absence, Toro transfer target Matteo Prati may feature in midfield.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Tameze, Maripan, Ismajli; Pedersen, Gineitis, Asllani, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Zappa, Mina, Luperto; Palestra, Adopo, Deiola, Prati, Obert; Esposito, Borrelli

We say: Torino 2-0 Cagliari

Torino have hit some form in December, following a big missed chance against AC Milan with back-to-back wins.

As Cagliari rarely travel well, the Granata can therefore finish 2025 with three wins on the spin - and a trio of consecutive clean sheets.

