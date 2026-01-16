Preview: Torino vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 16 Jan 2026 12:19 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 12:31

Meeting Roma for the second time in five days, Torino will seek a seasonal treble when the clubs clash again on Sunday evening.

Having already won September's Serie A clash in Rome, Toro have just knocked their visitors out of the Coppa Italia, so they have the chance to complete a rare hat-trick this weekend.

Match preview

Despite twice letting a lead slip at Stadio Olimpico, Torino promptly replied on both occasions as they dumped Roma out of the Coppa on Tuesday evening.

Che Adams struck in either half, but their last-16 tie was heading to extra time after the hosts pulled level for a second time on 81 minutes - yet, there was to be one final twist in a thrilling cup clash.

Emirhan Ilkhan's late winner left the Olimpico stunned, sending Toro through to a tough quarter-final tie against Inter Milan.

The Granata had previously won 1-0 there in September, finally ending a run of eight games without a league victory over Roma, and they will now aim to do a Serie A double for the first time since 1989.

However, Marco Baroni's men have suffered six defeats from their last nine league matches, following back-to-back losses against Udinese and Atalanta BC last week.

During that spell, the Granata have lost four of the last five in Turin, largely due to their defensive deficiencies.

A total of 32 goals shipped from 20 Serie A fixtures has placed pressure on Baroni, who remains at risk of removal despite Tuesday's heroics.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Though they were hit by a sucker punch in midweek, costing them another early exit from the Coppa Italia, Roma still have both the Europa League and a promising Serie A campaign to focus on for the rest of this season.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s team recently posted their first back-to-back league wins since November, with consecutive 2-0 victories over Lecce and Sassuolo.

Against the latter, Matias Soule both scored and set up Manu Kone’s opener, while Roma recorded yet another clean sheet.

Sitting fifth in the standings, they are just four points behind second-placed AC Milan and not totally out of the title race, but booking a long-awaited return to the Champions League is their main goal.

Having become just the second side in Serie A history to draw none of their first 20 league games, the Giallorossi will aim to continue that streak with another win on Sunday evening.

Claiming swift revenge against Torino would set the capital club up nicely for two big tests next week, when they host Stuttgart and Milan.

Torino Serie A form:

L W W L W L

Torino form (all competitions):

W L W L L W

Roma Serie A form:

W L W L W W

Roma form (all competitions):

L W L W W L

Team News

© Imago

After both sides made changes in midweek, several regular starters should return.

Once again, Torino boss Baroni will be without injured midfielder Ivan Ilic, while Adam Masina is still away with Africa Cup of Nations finalists Morocco.

As Giovanni Simeone - who scored the winning goal in September's reverse fixture - picked up a knock on Tuesday, Duvan Zapata is on standby to start up front.

To date, the latter has scored six times against Roma in Serie A, including twice for Toro, but Paulo Dybala's record in this contest is even more impressive.

Since joining Roma in 2022, Dybala has notched five goals in six league games against Torino, albeit he has more recently scored just once in his last 18 top-flight appearances.

As the visitors are definitely missing Artem Dovbyk, and Evan Ferguson remains a major doubt, new signing Donyell Malen may be pitched straight in for his debut, starting alongside Dybala.

While Gasperini can recall centre-back Gianluca Mancini following a suspension, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Tommaso Baldanzi are still sidelined by injury; Masina's international teammate Neil El Aynaoui is also preparing for the AFCON final.

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Ilkhan, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen

We say: Torino 0-1 Roma

Torino's run of success against Roma will be halted, as the visitors should be much better at the back with key defenders returning.

The Giallorossi are clean-sheet specialists in Serie A, while Toro are always prone to making costly mistakes.

