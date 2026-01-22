Preview: Como vs Torino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 22 Jan 2026 13:47 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:51

Aiming to build on a big win in Rome, top-six contenders Como will welcome mid-table Torino to Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

While the Lariani bounced back from their first home loss by beating Lazio 3-0 earlier this week, Toro have suffered three consecutive Serie A defeats.

Match preview

After putting together an 11-match unbeaten streak earlier this season, Como could start to dream of reaching the Champions League - or at least embarking on the club's first European adventure.

Results since then have been a little more mixed, and the Lariani lost their unbeaten home record to AC Milan last week, but Monday's emphatic success at Stadio Olimpico has reignited belief.

Under fire for post-match comments about Milan - having suggested the Rossoneri were very lucky to win - Cesc Fabregas saw his side seize an early lead over Lazio, before star man Nico Paz sealed the deal.

The latter's brace helped Fabregas defeat his old Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri for the second time this season, also adding to Como's impressive list of scalps.

Just five points behind fourth-placed Roma in the race for Champions League qualification, the Lombardy club have taken another leap forward this term, following their long-awaited return to Serie A in 2024.

Particularly strong at the Sinigaglia, Como have secured 19 points from a possible 30 there so far, and they will expect to post another home win this weekend.

© Imago

When Torino last met Como they were embarrassingly thumped 5-1, with Paz also getting his name on the scoresheet in November's reverse fixture.

That was the first of three straight Serie A defeats, and the Granata are on the same dismal run coming into Saturday's return.

Following losses to Udinese and Atalanta BC, Marco Baroni's men pulled off a shock by beating Roma in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia - but that result was reversed when the teams reconvened.

Five days after their cup victory in Rome, Toro were beaten 2-0 in the league last weekend, barely landing a blow on their visitors from the capital city.

So, largely due to a leaky defence, Torino have now lost seven of their last 10 top-flight fixtures and only three points separate them from 16th-placed Genoa.

Como Serie A form:

W W W D L W

Torino Serie A form:

W L W L L L

Torino form (all competitions):

L W L L W L

Team News

© Imago

Como's absence list again features Assane Diao, Edoardo Goldaniga, Alvaro Morata and Jayden Addai, the latter of whom scored twice in November's reverse fixture.

With Morata still unavailable, Martin Baturina started as a false nine against Lazio - duly recording his fourth goal involvement in three games - though Tasos Douvikas offers a more conventional option up front.

Whoever leads the line, eight-goal top scorer Paz will control the hosts' creative department - only a missed penalty prevented him from netting a hat-trick on Monday.

Meanwhile, Torino are still missing Ivan Ilic, while Gvidas Gineitis and Zakaria Aboukhlal both suffered thigh injuries last week.

Following a traumatic end to his country's AFCON campaign, Morocco defender Adam Masina may miss out with a pelvic problem.

Duvan Zapata should be back in the fold, though, and left-back Rafa Obrador has just arrived on loan from Benfica.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Baturina

Torino possible starting lineup:

Paleari; Ismajli, Maripan, Coco; Pedersen, Casadei, Ilkhan, Vlasic, Lazaro; Adams, Zapata

We say: Como 2-0 Torino

As Torino possess the joint-worst defensive record throughout Serie A, keeping Como's attack quiet will surely prove beyond them.

In addition to topping the league's possession table, the Lariani have several routes to goal, so another home win is on the cards.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.