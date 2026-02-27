Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews provides Michael Kayode fitness update ahead of Burnley trip

By Ben Sully | 27 Feb 2026 22:22 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 22:24

Brentford head coach has revealed that a late decision will be made on Michael Kayode’s availability for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

The right-back has been an important figure in the Brentford side this season, and not just because his long throw has been a useful weapon in attack.

Kayode has started all 26 of his Premier League appearances this season, but he was a notable absentee from the matchday squad for the recent 2-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 21-year-old will be hoping to return to the squad for the away meeting with Burnley, although a final decision over his availability will be made on Saturday.

Brentford to make late decision on Kayode

“Michael is back in training, we’ll see how he is tomorrow,” Andrews told reporters in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

"I think he should be in and around it. He just picked up a little knock, and it wasn't quite right to have him involved last weekend.”

Andrews also provided an update on full-back Aaron Hickey, who was forced off in the first half of the defeat to the Seagulls.

The Brentford boss admitted he is “not sure” if the Scotland international will prove his fitness in time for the trip to Turf Moor

In positive news, Josh Dasilva is back in training as he steps up a return from a long-term injury absence.

The midfielder remains unavailable for selection, with Brentford keen to exercise caution with a player who has been out of action since January 2024.

Andrews "honoured" to sign new Brentford contract

Brentford announced on Thursday that Andrews had signed a new long-term contract until the summer of 2032.

The deal has rewarded Andrews for his fine work since he took over the reins from Thomas Frank last summer.

Speaking about the deal, Andrews said: "I feel very honoured, the people I work with have entrusted me to take the club forward as the face of it because it's obviously not just me.

"I love being at this club, I love the challenges it brings and the level we are at. What we need to do to not just survive but thrive at this level is right up my street."

Andrews' full focus will be on a busy run of games that will see his side follow Saturday's clash against Burnley with an away meeting against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

The Bees will then turn their focus to an FA Cup fifth-round encounter against West Ham United next weekend.