Preview: Burnley vs. Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Feb 2026 17:04

Looking to secure another positive result against a London club, Burnley welcome Brentford to Turf Moor on Saturday, aiming to match their longest unbeaten Premier League run this term by avoiding defeat in gameweek 28.

Scott Parker’s team earned a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend, following a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace, and the relegation-threatened side now hope to inflict back-to-back defeats on the Bees, whose three-match unbeaten run was ended by Brighton & Hove Albion in gameweek 27.

Match preview

Burnley may have trailed from the fourth minute at Stamford Bridge after Joao Pedro put the Blues in front, but the Clarets did the one thing they needed to do: stay in the game and give themselves a chance.

As it turned out, Zian Flemming headed the Lancashire club level in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to peg back the West Londoners, and they could have won it moments later, only for Jacob Bruun Larsen to head a James Ward-Prowse corner over from a similar position in the 96th minute.

Those results have seen Parker’s team claim four points from the last six available, having come from 2-0 down to defeat Palace 3-2, and they now seek to go three unbeaten for only the second time this season, after a three-game run in January.

However, those January results were all draws, albeit against Manchester United (2-2), Liverpool away (1-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (1-1), underlining the Clarets’ battling qualities and a growing tendency to go down swinging when it all comes together.

Although safety remains a long shot, as the Lancashire side are eight points from climbing out of the relegation zone, course-correcting in front of their own fans could go a long way towards giving them a chance of beating the drop.

Parker’s team have not won at Turf Moor since defeating Leeds United 2-0 in October, with their nine-match run featuring six defeats, underlining the challenge facing the division’s lowest scorers (12) in home games.

Looking to extend the Clarets’ unwanted streak at Turf Moor to 10 games without a win, Brentford head to Lancashire aiming to respond to an unexpected 2-0 defeat in West London last time out.

Keith Andrews’s side were favourites to make it four league matches unbeaten when the Seagulls visited, only for the Bees to pay the price for a tame opening half on a day when James Milner made Premier League history.

Now back on their travels, the capital club look to notch a third straight victory away from the Gtech Community Stadium, having defeated Aston Villa (1-0) and Newcastle United (3-2) after a defeat by Chelsea in mid-January.

Given that the Bees deserved far more than the 2-0 loss suffered against their neighbours, a result that followed Brentford wins at Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-0) and Everton (4-2), the Londoners are undeniably presently one of the strongest performers on their travels.

While they are currently top of the away-results form table — considering every team’s last five matches on the road — Brentford’s recent run has taken their tally of away wins to five, although nine clubs have bettered their overall return of 15 points from 13 away matches.

With just five points separating the seventh-placed Bees from their West London neighbours and Liverpool, the possibility of England claiming an additional Champions League spot opens the door for Brentford to challenge for a place if their away form persists.

Burnley Premier League form:

D

D

L

L

W

D

Burnley form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

D

Brentford Premier League form:

L

L

W

W

D

L

Brentford form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

L

Team News

Although they suffered no new injuries at Chelsea, Burnley’s lengthy injury list includes Connor Roberts (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Armando Broja, Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Mike Tresor (ankle).

Flemming’s goal at Chelsea was the forward’s sixth of the season, joint-top with Jaidon Anthony; however, every one has come away from Turf Moor, and the Dutchman now seeks to end his home drought.

Anthony, though, has netted three times both home and away, and the wide attacker looks to notch a fourth goal in Lancashire when Brentford visit.

Back after suspension, Kevin Schade featured for the second half against Brighton last time out, but the forward could return to the Brentford XI on Saturday.

Schade’s six Premier League goals have all come at the Gtech, and the winger seeks to break his away duck at Turf Moor.

The club’s leading scorer, however, is 17-goal Igor Thiago, whose eight strikes on the road leave him one shy of league-leading Erling Haaland on nine, and 22 overall before the 28th round.

The West Londoners will assess knocks suffered by Michael Kayode and Aaron Hickey, while the trio of Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva miss out due to long-term knee injuries.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Worrall, Esteve; Laurent, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Collins, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

We say: Burnley 0-2 Brentford

Parker’s men have developed a knack for staying in games and could frustrate Brentford if they successfully navigate the opening exchanges.

However, with the Bees chasing a potential European spot and currently boasting the league’s strongest away record over their last five such matches, the Londoners are likely to eke out maximum points at Turf Moor.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.