Thomas Frank's bid to reunite with Bryan Mbeumo at Tottenham Hotspur may be about to end in failure thanks to Manchester United, but the Lilywhites have nevertheless reinforced their attacking ranks with one of the Premier League's most unpredictable and exciting offensive forces.
On July 10, the reigning Europa League champions confirmed the £55m signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, beating Chelsea to the signature of the 24-year-old and tying him to a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.
Kudus will offer lightning pace and directness to a Tottenham attack who are lacking his particular skillset; in the 2024-25 Premier League season, only Manchester City's Jeremy Doku successfully completed more take-ons than the Ghana international.
Kudus's £55m price tag also puts him in the list of Tottenham's top 10 transfers of all time - bumping Micky van de Ven out of the list in the process - but the former Ajax man does not quite top the charts.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive signings in Tottenham's distinguished history.
10. Archie Gray - £34.5m
From: Leeds United
Date: July 2, 2024
Age at the time: 18
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25
9. Davinson Sanchez - £35.7m
From: Ajax
Date: August 23, 2017
Age at the time: 21
Tottenham appearances: 207
Tottenham goals: 5
Honours at Tottenham
None
8. Pedro Porro - £39m (including £5m loan fee)
From: Sporting Lisbon
Date: January 31, 2023 (loan), July 30, 2023 (permanent)
Age at the time: 23
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25
7. James Maddison - £39.4m
From: Leicester City
Date: July 1, 2023
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25
6. Cristian Romero - £44.2m
From: Atalanta BC
Date: August 6, 2021 (loan), August 30, 2022 (permanent)
Age at the time: 23 (loan), 24 (permanent)
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25
5. Brennan Johnson - £46.8m
From: Nottingham Forest
Date: September 1, 2023
Age at the time: 22
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25
4. Richarlison - £49.3m
From: Everton
Date: July 1, 2022
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25
3. Tanguy Ndombele - £52.7m
From: Lyon
Date: July 2, 2019
Age at the time: 22
Tottenham appearances: 91
Tottenham goals: 10
Honours at Tottenham
None
2. Mohammed Kudus - £55m
From: West Ham United
Date: July 10, 2025
Age at the time: 24
Honours at Tottenham
None
1. Dominic Solanke - £55.5m
From: Bournemouth
Date: August 10, 2024
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Tottenham
- Europa League (1) - 2024-25