Tottenham Hotspur's most expensive signings ever after Mohammed Kudus's £55m transfer

Sports Mole looks at the most expensive signings in Tottenham Hotspur's distinguished history.

Thomas Frank's bid to reunite with Bryan Mbeumo at Tottenham Hotspur may be about to end in failure thanks to Manchester United, but the Lilywhites have nevertheless reinforced their attacking ranks with one of the Premier League's most unpredictable and exciting offensive forces.

On July 10, the reigning Europa League champions confirmed the £55m signing of Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, beating Chelsea to the signature of the 24-year-old and tying him to a long-term contract until the summer of 2031.

Kudus will offer lightning pace and directness to a Tottenham attack who are lacking his particular skillset; in the 2024-25 Premier League season, only Manchester City's Jeremy Doku successfully completed more take-ons than the Ghana international.

Kudus's £55m price tag also puts him in the list of Tottenham's top 10 transfers of all time - bumping Micky van de Ven out of the list in the process - but the former Ajax man does not quite top the charts.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the most expensive signings in Tottenham's distinguished history.


10. Archie Gray - £34.5m



From: Leeds United

Date: July 2, 2024

Age at the time: 18

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25


9. Davinson Sanchez - £35.7m



From: Ajax

Date: August 23, 2017

Age at the time: 21

Tottenham appearances: 207

Tottenham goals: 5

Honours at Tottenham

 

None

 


8. Pedro Porro - £39m (including £5m loan fee)



From: Sporting Lisbon

Date: January 31, 2023 (loan), July 30, 2023 (permanent)

Age at the time: 23

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25


7. James Maddison - £39.4m



From: Leicester City

Date: July 1, 2023

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25


 


6. Cristian Romero - £44.2m



From: Atalanta BC

Date: August 6, 2021 (loan), August 30, 2022 (permanent)

Age at the time: 23 (loan), 24 (permanent)

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25


5. Brennan Johnson - £46.8m



From: Nottingham Forest

Date: September 1, 2023

Age at the time: 22

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25


4. Richarlison - £49.3m



From: Everton

Date: July 1, 2022

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25


3. Tanguy Ndombele - £52.7m



From: Lyon

Date: July 2, 2019

Age at the time: 22

Tottenham appearances: 91

Tottenham goals: 10

Honours at Tottenham

None


2. Mohammed Kudus - £55m

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus pictured on May 18, 2025

From: West Ham United

Date: July 10, 2025

Age at the time: 24

Honours at Tottenham

None


1. Dominic Solanke - £55.5m



From: Bournemouth

Date: August 10, 2024

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Tottenham


  • Europa League (1) - 2024-25

