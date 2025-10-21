Sports Mole counts down Tottenham Hotspur's 10 highest goalscorers of all time following Harry Kane's record-breaking strike against Manchester City.

As recently as the summer of 2023, two of Tottenham Hotspur's 10 highest male goalscorers of all time were still donning the Lilywhites strip, and one is now being linked with a sensational return to the Europa League winners.

Formerly one half of a deadly double act with Son Heung-min - who left for Los Angeles FC this summer after racking up more goals than all but four men for Tottenham - noise surrounding a spectacular second stint at Spurs for Harry Kane is growing ever louder.

The Bayern Munich talisman bade farewell to the English capital two years ago in search of a coveted team trophy, which he achieved in the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, and the England captain is now spearheading the Bavarians' charge for the biggest prizes this season.

At the same time, the 32-year-old has been tipped to make an audacious return to the Premier League in pursuit of Alan Shearer's all-time scoring record, having struck 213 times in the top flight compared to the Newcastle United legend's 260.

Kane did not exclusively make nets bulge for fun in the Premier League, though, and here, Sports Mole takes a look at Spurs' 10 highest male scorers in their illustrious history.

10. Alan Gilzean - 133

© Reuters

A consistently clinical Scotsman, Alan Gilzean was a stalwart of the Tottenham teams of the late 1960s and early 1970s, spending 10 years at the club after a £72,500 transfer from Everton in 1964.

Gilzean would go on to net 133 times for the Lilywhites in all competitions, during which time his partnership with Jimmy Greaves led to the two forwards being affectionately known as the "G-Men".

Prior to his retirement, Gilzean - also dubbed the King of White Hart Lane - would win one UEFA Cup, one FA Cup and two EFL Cups with Tottenham, who paid an emotional tribute to the ex-Scotland international following his death in 2018.

9. Len Duquemin - 134

The Guernsey-born forward who will forever have a place in Tottenham folklore, Len Duquemin made quite the name for himself at Tottenham after World War Two, having also played a solitary game for Colchester United.

While on the books in North London, Duquemin ended up notching 134 goals - 114 of which came in league action - as Tottenham won the 1949-50 Second Division title before immediately clinching First Division glory one year later.

Spurs' first-ever top-flight title triumph would not have been possible without Duquemin, whose winner against Sheffield Wednesday in April 1951 proved to be the goal that would confirm Tottenham's status as champions.

8. George Hunt - 138

The first of several prolific Englishmen to feature on this list, George Hunt cost Tottenham £1,500 to sign from Chesterfield in 1930, and the rest - as they say - is history.

During seven productive years with the North London outfit, Hunt amassed a staggering total of 138 goals in just 198 games - including a whopping 32 strikes in the 1932-33 season alone to propel Spurs into the First Division.

Hunt burned some bridges by crossing the North London divide to Arsenal in 1937, with whom he would win the 1937-38 top-flight title, before helping Bolton Wanderers to FA Cup glory in 1958 as one of their coaching team.

7. Jermain Defoe - 143

© Reuters

While establishing a reputation as a super sub, Jermain Defoe was not half bad from the opening whistle either, with the recently-retired Englishman ending his Tottenham career with 143 goals and 33 assists across his two spells.

Prior to hanging up his boots in March 2022, Defoe was one of a few active players who could proudly boast to have won a trophy for Spurs - playing his part in their 2007-08 EFL Cup triumph - although he had already left for Portsmouth by the time the final came around.

However, Defoe spent just one year with the South Coast club before making his return to White Hart Lane, where he would register a best-ever Premier League goal tally of 18 in the 2009-10 season, and his talents are now being put to good use as a youth coach at Hotspur Way.

6. Cliff Jones - 159

© Reuters

When one is tasked with naming a Welsh wizard on the wing for Tottenham, Gareth Bale will be the first name to pop into most people's heads, but the generation who were lucky enough to witness Cliff Jones in action would think otherwise.

Having emerged as a local talent at hometown club Swansea City, Jones cost a then-record £35,000 for Tottenham to sign in 1958, and he would end a 10-year spell in North London with 159 goals after a slow start, which saw him break his leg during his first few months at the club.

Capable of racking up impressive goal tallies from the left or right wing, Jones was a key player in Tottenham's double-winning team of 1961, and he won two further FA Cups and one European Cup Winners' Cup at White Hart Lane, while also competing for Wales at the 1958 World Cup.

5. Son Heung-min - 173

© Reuters

The only player not from the British Isles or Channel Islands on Tottenham's top 10, Son Heung-min has been nothing short of a revelation since making the move to North London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

The South Korea captain only scored four Premier League goals in his debut season, but he soon exploded into life and now has 173 to his name in Tottenham colours, including a joint-high 23 in the Premier League during the 2021-22 season.

An Asian football icon, Son was twice named Spurs' Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020, and there were few more deserving recipients of a trophy in 2024-25.

4. Martin Chivers - 174

© Reuters

Joining Tottenham during the Greaves-Gilzean era meant that Martin Chivers's first couple of years at White Hart Lane were nothing to write home about, but 'Big Chiv' soon found his shooting boots to register 174 goals in Spurs colours.

Having already clinched EFL Cup glory in 1971, a stellar 1971-72 campaign saw Chivers rack up no fewer than 44 goals in 64 outings for Tottenham, which included a brace in their UEFA Cup final win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Another EFL Cup crown would come the way of 'Big Chiv' before his departure after eight prolific years in North London, and he earned his rightful place in Tottenham's Hall of Fame in 2007.

3. Bobby Smith - 208

Bobby Smith was never able to cement himself as a regular starter for Chelsea during the 1950s, but it was a different story for the Englishman at Tottenham, as he spearheaded the Lilywhites' spate of success during the early 1960s.

Collecting no fewer than six pieces of silverware in North London, Smith led the way with 33 goals in Tottenham's double-winning season of 1960-61 and ended his Tottenham career with 208 goals from 317 matches - averaging 0.66 goals per game.

Smith's remarkable goal tally also included a total of 12 hat-tricks, and the late striker - who died in 2010 - will forever be remembered as one of Bill Nicholson's leading legends.

2. Jimmy Greaves - 266

© Reuters

There is much debate whether Kane did indeed break Greaves's record on Sunday, with the latter notching up an unofficial total of 268 for the club including two Charity Shield matches, but Tottenham have chosen not to take those other two strikes into account as they continue to shout about record-breaker Kane.

Greaves died in 2021, but his loved ones posted a congratulatory message to Kane after his record-breaking strike against Man City, and the belated World Cup winner would have no doubt loved to witness the current England captain surpass his long-standing record.

Chalking up 266 goals in 379 appearances across all tournaments for Spurs, Greaves ended as the top scorer in the First Division four times, won five pieces of silverware with Tottenham and held his position as the Lilywhites' greatest goalscorer for over half a century before a certain someone came along.

1. Harry Kane - 280

© Reuters

As speculation surrounding his contract situation and long-term future threatened to derail his goalscoring greatness, Tottenham talisman Harry Kane simply did what he knew how to do best in the Premier League - put the ball in the back of the net.

By slotting home past Ederson with 15 minutes on the clock against Man City in February 2023, Kane not only became the highest goalscorer in the history of Tottenham, but he also became just the third man to rack up 200 Premier League goals after Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) - doing so in a record 304 games too.

Furthermore, no player has scored more than Kane's 45 European goals for Tottenham, but the Lilywhites' efforts to prolong his North London stay were futile, as Bayern Munich came calling in the summer of 2023.

Breaking Greaves's record and continuing his rise up the Premier League charts would have undoubtedly been a motivation for Kane to stay, but in spite of Tottenham's unbreakable will not to sell to a Premier League rival, the lure of a new challenge in Germany was too tempting for the England captain, who is also racking up goals for fun in the Bundesliga.