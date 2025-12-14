Manchester United transfer news: Carlos Baleba addresses "stressful period" at Brighton & Hove Albion amid exit rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Dec 2025 23:51

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has admitted transfer speculation that linked him with Manchester United added pressure at the start of the season.

The Seagulls midfielder has endured a mixed 2025-26 campaign, with the 21-year-old having been substituted off 14 times this term.

Brighton supporters have speculated that his performances have been due to the fact he failed to secure a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to reporters after his team's 2-0 loss against Liverpool on Sunday, Baleba refuted claims transfer rumours impacted him negatively, but admitted they added pressure onto his shoulders, saying: "I don't think it affected me negatively, but I had a lot of pressure on me.

"When I started this season, I wanted to show the same performances as last season. Every day I try to work hard and get back to my level. Did I put too much pressure on myself? Yes, I think so, but I think it's good. It's good for me.

"Now I have to get through this slightly stressful period, get back on the horse and continue working hard."

Baleba will be playing for Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations and could be unavailable until the tournament ends on January 18.

Should Ruben Amorim sign Carlos Baleba in January?

Manchester United are in the fortunate position that the teams competing for the Champions League spots have been inconsistent this season, with the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool all failing to impress at times.

Ruben Amorim's side are eighth with 25 points but could rise as high as fourth should they beat Bournemouth on Monday, and the team have a good chance of finishing in the top four.

Signing a midfielder in January could provide the club the boost they need to get over the line, and considering Baleba is far more mobile and energetic than both Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro out of possesion, he would add considerably to the squad.

It should be noted that the Cameroon international is not a particularly strong passer and has at times struggled to build out from the back, so it is unlikely that he would solve the Red Devils' issues with the ball.

Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson: Manchester United midfield targets

United have also been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, and both could be key targets in the coming months.

A single addition over the next two transfer windows would almost certainly be insufficient considering Casemiro's contract will expire at the end of the season, while Bruno Fernandes is 31 and could feasibly experience a decline in performance levels.

If the Red Devils sign Baleba, then bringing in a progressive passer would be of benefit, with both Anderson and Wharton both excelling in possession.

Should Amorim secure Champions League football next season, he could be well placed to oversee a revolution in the playing squad next summer, and there would be optimism about the team's chances of getting closer to the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City in 2026-27.