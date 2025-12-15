Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs GVVV - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 15 Dec 2025 08:18

Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven will welcome lower-league side Gelders Veenendaalse Voetbal Vereniging (GVVV) on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, for a second-round KNVB Beker clash in a classic cup tie.

GVVV is an amateur club based in Veenendaal, Netherlands, competing in the Tweede Divisie, the third tier of Dutch football, and they will be aiming to upset their illustrious hosts at the Philips Stadium.

Match preview

This fixture sets up a classic David vs. Goliath contest in Dutch football, with PSV entering the tie as overwhelming favourites, backed by their professional stature and impressive form in both domestic and European competitions.

The two sides have met only once before in an official match, a memorable KNVB Beker encounter in 2019, when PSV travelled to Sportpark Panhuis in Veenendaal for what was expected to be a routine cup outing but instead became a far tougher evening for the Eredivisie powerhouse.

Kostas Mitroglou broke the deadlock just before half time, giving PSV a slim lead they managed to hold for most of the game, but the script flipped in the 84th minute when Soufiane Laghmouchi fired in a dramatic equaliser, sending the home crowd into jubilation and pushing the tie into extra time.

GVVV’s amateur squad defended resolutely during the additional period and even grew in confidence as the match wore on, but PSV’s quality eventually proved decisive. Mohamed Ihattaren struck in the 117th minute to seal a grinding 2–1 victory and end GVVV’s remarkable resistance.

That contest remains the only competitive meeting between the clubs, leaving PSV with a perfect head-to-head record as they arrive for the 2025-26 KNVB Beker showdown, while GVVV continue their pursuit of a first-ever win against the Eindhoven giants.

PSV enter the match in prolific domestic form, having scored freely in league play and produced a strong run of results, amassing 50 goals in 16 Eredivisie matches, conceding 20 and averaging 3.1 goals per game. Peter Bosz’s side lead the league by nine points over Feyenoord, with 14 wins, one draw, and one defeat so far.

Their Champions League campaign has been more mixed, as PSV sit 21st in the overall standings, occupying one of the playoff positions with two wins, two draws, and two defeats from six league-phase matches, scoring 15 goals and conceding 11.

© Imago

GVVV secured their place in the competition by progressing through the earlier rounds, most notably with a 4-2 victory over De Graafschap in October.

Their proper KNVB Beker campaign began in the first round, where the amateur side delivered a sensational performance at Sportpark Panhuis on October 28, 2025, racing into an early lead and holding off a spirited fightback from their more experienced opponents.

The result stood out as one of the tournament’s notable early upsets and booked their place in the round of 32 against Eredivisie giants PSV.

Currently sitting eighth in the Tweede Divisie, GVVV’s form has been mixed but competitive. Across the 17 league matches they have played this season, they have recorded seven wins, four draws, and six defeats, scoring 25 goals and conceding 28 in 17 matches.

Their most recent outing, however, ended in disappointment. On December 13, 2025, GVVV suffered a 4–0 home defeat to Jong Almere City, a sobering result just days before their cup showdown with PSV.

Manager Gery Vink will be hoping to inspire his players to produce the ultimate upset, but he will have to do so without his first-choice goalkeeper Ruben van Kouwen as they face the eleventh -time KNVB Beker champions.

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

GVVV KNVB Beker form:

WW

GVVV form (all competitions):

LDWWWL

Team News

© Imago

Bosz will be without two key players due to injury ahead of Tuesday’s cup tie at the Philips Stadion. Alassane Plea remains sidelined with a knee injury and is expected to be out until at least early 2026, ruling him out of contention for the fixture.

Long-term absentee Ruben van Bommel also remains unavailable with a cruciate ligament injury.

Veteran striker Ivan Perisic made his return in the 3–2 defeat to Atletico Madrid, coming on as a second-half substitute following his hamstring issues.

The Croatian was again used off the bench in the 4–3 win over Heracles on Saturday and could be handed the opportunity to lead the line against GVVV as Bosz continues to gradually ease him back to full fitness.

The hosts are expected to rotate heavily, though a number of experienced players may still feature as Bosz looks to control the tempo, impose a high press, and dominate possession with progression the clear objective.

GVVV, meanwhile, will travel to Eindhoven without goalkeeper Van Kouwen following his early red card against Almere last weekend. The visitors will enter the match as clear underdogs, but cup fixtures of this nature often provide the stage for shocks.

Top scorers Arwin van Soest and Quincy Veenhof, both on seven goals this season, are expected to lead the attack, while Justin Spies (five goals) and defender Tariq Dilrosun (four goals) will aim to make an impact against a top-level side like PSV.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Olij; Sildillia, Obispo, Gasiorowski, Salah-Eddine; Wanner, Land, Veerman; Driouech, Perisic, Boadu

GVVV possible starting lineup:

Evora; Dilrosun, Hillen, Willems, Maguire, Potjes; Spies, Vink, Veenhof, Meeuwsen; Soest

We say: PSV Eindhoven 6-1 GVVV

PSV are in the right vein of form, and factors such as their superior quality, even with a rotated side, and the home advantage give them a significant edge. Additionally, several squad players will be eager to produce strong performances to force their way into the manager’s plans this season.

