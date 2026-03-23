Preview: Real Madrid Femenino vs Barcelona Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 23 Mar 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 00:41

Real Madrid Femenino will lock horns with arch-rivals Barcelona Women in Wednesday's Clasico in the Women's Champions League.

Las Blancas will host the first leg at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano before the teams meet at the Camp Nou for next week's second leg, with the winner going on to face Bayern Munich or Manchester United in the semi-finals.

Match preview

Real Madrid are competing in the Women's Champions League quarter-finals for the second time after coming through the league phase and a knockout phase playoff clash with Paris FC.

After finishing in seventh spot in the league phase, Las Blancas went on to win both legs of their playoff tie against Paris FC, recording a 3-2 victory in the French capital before running out 2-0 winners in the return fixture.

Real Madrid are now hoping to go further than they did in their only previous quarter-final appearance in 2021-22, when they were beaten 8-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

Las Blancas know they will have to produce an upset if they are to eliminate the three-time European champions, considering the fact that they have lost 19 of their 20 competitive Clasicos.

Their only head-to-head win came via a 3-1 scoreline at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys last March, but they have lost all three competitive meetings this season by a combined 10-0 scoreline.

While they face a daunting task, Pau Quesada's side can at least take confidence from the fact that they have won each of their previous seven matches, including all of their last five with clean sheets.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In contrast to their rivals, Barcelona advanced straight to the quarter-final stage after they finished in top spot in the inaugural league phase with 16 points from a possible 18.

Fuelled by the disappointment of last season's final defeat to Arsenal, Barcelona are aiming to win their fourth Women's Champions League trophy after previously going all the way in 2020-21, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

They are also aiming to complete the quadruple, having lifted the Spanish Super Cup, established a 10-point lead at the top of Liga F and secured their place in next month's Copa de la Reina against Atletico Madrid.

In the short term, Barcelona have the chance to put their rivals to the sword in the next week or so, with the two Clasico rivals set to face off in the quarter-final first leg on Wednesday, in Liga F on Sunday and in the second leg next Thursday.

Pere Romeu's side will head into Wednesday's clash on the back of a resounding 7-1 home win over Athletic Club - a result that made it 24 competitive matches without defeat since suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in November (W22, D2).

Barcelona are undoubtedly the clear favourites to progress from the quarter-final clash, especially as they have prevailed in each of their last seven last-eight ties since losing to Lyon in the 2017-18 campaign.

Real Madrid Femenino Women's Champions League form:

D L W D W W

Real Madrid Femenino form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Barcelona Women Women's Champions League form:

W W W D W W

Barcelona Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid are unable to call upon long-term absentee Teresa Abelleira, while forward Signe Bruun will miss a seventh consecutive game.

Defender Maelle Lakrar will return to the starting lineup after being rested for the narrow league win over Eibar.

Forward Lotte Keukelaar will offer an option off the bench after she returned from injury as an unused substitute on Sunday.

As for Barcelona, they remain without two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, who is working on her recovery from the broken leg she sustained in December.

Defender Laia Aleixandri suffered an ACL injury in last month’s win over Real Madrid, while Mapi Leon remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Goalkeeper Cata Coll will be available to play after making her first appearance in Saturday’s win over Athletic since recovering from a minor knee procedure.

Real Madrid Femenino possible starting lineup:

Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Weir, Toletti, Dabritz; Del Castillo, Caicedo, Redondo

Barcelona Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Battle, Paredes, Camara, Brugts; Lopez, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor

We say: Real Madrid Femenino 1-3 Barcelona Women

Barcelona may not have home advantage for Wednesday's contest, but they will want to take a signicant step towards the semi-finals before they return to Catalonia for the second leg, and we think they will do just that by claiming a relatively comfortable win in the Spanish capital.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.