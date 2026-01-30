Preview: Como vs Atalanta BC - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 30 Jan 2026 10:15

After ending January on a huge high, Como will welcome Atalanta BC to Stadio Sinigaglia when they kick off a new month on Sunday.

Both Lombardy rivals continue to punch above their weight in Serie A, while Atalanta are also one of three Italian teams left standing in this season's Champions League.

Match preview

Already contenders for a top-six finish following two years of lavish investment, Como's campaign has hit new heights over the past couple of weeks, with three straight wins being accompanied by an avalanche of goals.

After beating Lazio 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico, the Lariani backed up that landmark result by smashing six past Torino last week, when Martin Baturina continued his red-hot form and Tasos Douvikas bagged a brace.

Not resting on their laurels, Cesc Fabregas then saw his side knock Fiorentina out of the Coppa Italia; Tuesday's 3-1 win in Tuscany set up an enticing quarter-final tie with Napoli.

Como's rise has not been without controversy, as Fabregas is yet to start a single domestic player this season and has openly criticised Italian football, but his free-scoring team sit sixth in Serie A with 40 points on the board.

Close behind Roma and Napoli in the Champions League race, they are also five points clear of Atalanta before the regional rivals clash this weekend.

A fine record of six wins, four draws and just one loss at the Sinigaglia has been built on a solid defence: Como have recorded the most home clean sheets (six) in Serie A and only Paris Saint-Germain have posted more across Europe's top five leagues.

Now, they will aim to avenge a 2-1 home defeat to La Dea in January of last year, as their quest for a European debut continues.

Soon after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in October's reverse fixture, Raffaele Palladino stepped into the Atalanta hotseat.

Since he took charge a few weeks later, only Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus have accrued more points: 22 from 11 matches, exactly the same tally as Como.

During that spell, no team has kept more clean sheets than the two Lombardy clubs - both six, level with Inter - and Atalanta are now firmly back on track.

However, neither side has been able to raise their game in the most high-profile fixtures, with both averaging one point or less against other top-seven teams.

Last week, Palladino's men swept lowly Parma aside with a 4-0 home win, as their new strikeforce continued to purr: Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Krstovic and recent arrival Giacomo Raspadori all found the target.

Yet, they failed to take that form into the league-phase finale of this season's Champions League, losing 1-0 to Union Saint-Gilloise and being forced into the knockout-round playoffs.

Beaten in Belgium on Wednesday evening, the Bergamaschi have also earned a modest 13 points from 30 available on their travels around Italy, so visiting Como could prove a very stern test.

Como Serie A form:

W W D L W W

Como form (all competitions):

W D L W W W

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

L W W W D W

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

W W D L W L

Team News

Further boosting a talented attack, Alvaro Morata marked his return from an injury layoff by scoring Como's third goal against Fiorentina, so Fabregas almost has a full squad to choose from.

Only Assane Diao and Edoardo Goldaniga are still sidelined, though Douvikas - who is the club's joint-top league scorer, on eight goals alongside star man Nico Paz - may have sprained an ankle during Tuesday's cup tie.

Both Paz and Baturina were rested in midweek, but both should return to the starting XI; after forcing his way into contention over Christmas, the latter has been involved in more goals than any other Serie A player this calendar year (six).

After netting against Pisa and Parma, Atalanta's Krstovic is next on that list with five goal involvements in 2026, and he will vie with Scamacca to start up front at the Sinigaglia.

The visitors recently welcomed back Raoul Bellanova from a hamstring injury, so only long-term absentee Mitchel Bakker will miss out.

As Ademola Lookman and Kamaldeen Sulemana are reportedly nearing an exit, it remains to be seen if either forward is involved.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Rodriguez, Paz, Baturina; Morata

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Hien, Djimsiti; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Zalewski; De Ketelaere, Raspadori; Scamacca

We say: Como 2-2 Atalanta BC

While both teams have good defensive records, they also boast several forwards in peak form, so it should be an entertaining contest.

Only Milan have beaten Como on home turf, so Atalanta's winless streak against top-six teams will continue.

