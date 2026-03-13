Preview: Como vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Mar 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 16:00

Both battling for a place in Serie A's final top four, Como and Roma will clash at Stadio Sinigaglia on Sunday.

Having made a slow start to March, the Giallorossi are now level with their ambitious hosts, who have designs on an historic Champions League qualification.

Match preview

One week on from spilling a precious lead against top-four rivals Juventus, faltering Roma were beaten 2-1 by Genoa last weekend.

Roman legend Daniele De Rossi was the architect of his beloved club's downfall, as his current club served another blow to the Giallorossi's dreams of reaching the Champions League.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men had little time to reflect on that setback - which allowed Como to pull level, with Juve lurking one point behind - as they were on European duty a few days later.

Vying with Bologna to be the last Italian team left in this season's Europa League, Roma fought back from behind to secure a draw from Thursday's first leg at Stadio Dall'Ara.

That last-16 tie resumes next week in Rome - with a quarter-final against either Lille or Aston Villa at stake - but first the Giallorossi face a crucial domestic contest.

Before heading to Como, Gasperini must be concerned that his side have lost six of their last 10 away fixtures, having won all of their first four this season.

They also hold the worst record in games between Serie A's current top six, but Roma did beat Como 1-0 when the pair met at Stadio Olimpico three months ago.

© Imago / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

While Wesley's strike consigned them to defeat in December, Como have won both of the last two meetings at their lakeside headquarters - albeit those games were played some 21 years apart.

More pertinently, the Lariani have caught up with Roma by losing just once in their last eight league matches, including three straight wins against Juventus, Lecce and Cagliari.

Como continued their success streak with a 2-1 away victory over the latter, thanks to goals from Martin Baturina and Lucas Da Cunha, and just 10 games separate them from the finish line.

Only AC Milan have conceded fewer goals, and Cesc Fabregas recently saw his side hold league leaders Inter to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

A big budget may have helped, but Fabregas has overseen a vast improvement in fortunes, with the Lombardy club having emerged from Serie B less than two years ago.

Como have already surpassed 50 points for the first time ever in Italy's top tier, but they now have their eyes on a bigger prize - the unique prestige of Champions League football.

Como Serie A form:

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Como form (all competitions):

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Roma Serie A form:

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Roma form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Though Gasperini may wish to rotate between two Europa League meetings with Bologna, Roma remain short of attacking options: Paulo Dybala (knee), Artem Dovbyk (thigh) and Evan Ferguson (ankle) are all unavailable.

Matias Soule is also struggling with a muscular problem, and key defender Evan Ndicka is suspended, but the visitors can recall Gianluca Mancini - who served a one-match UEFA ban on Thursday - and Manu Kone should be ready to return.

Due to a lack of alternatives, Donyell Malen could be asked to start once again: within a few weeks of his arrival, he has already joined Soule as Roma's leading league scorer and was named 'Serie A Player of the Month' for February.

Meanwhile, Como's potent front line is set to feature two men requiring one more goal to hit double figures: Tasos Douvikas and Nico Paz. The latter will have fond memories of scoring against Roma back in December 2024, when these clubs last met at the Sinigaglia.

In addition to his main marksmen, Fabregas can choose from an impressive set of forwards, as Assane Diao, Alvaro Morata and Baturina have all returned to fitness in recent weeks.

Only Dutch winger Jayden Addai is definitely unavailable, though Maximo Perrone suffered a minor thigh strain last time out.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Ghilardi, Mancini, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Pisilli, Pellegrini; Malen

We say: Como 1-1 Roma

Potentially playing into the hands of Juventus, these top-four hopefuls will have to settle for one point apiece.

The tactical battle between 'Gasp' and Fabregas promises another tight contest with just a few defining moments.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.