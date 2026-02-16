Preview: AC Milan vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 16 Feb 2026 18:03 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 18:11

Finally meeting for Serie A’s most controversial fixture of the season, AC Milan and Como will convene on Wednesday evening.

Once set to take place in Australia - due to San Siro hosting the Winter Olympics opening ceremony - the game pits title-chasing Milan against their ambitious regional rivals.

Match preview

For quite a while, Lega Serie A’s contentious plan to stage a match in Perth, Australia seemed to be reaching fruition, with Milan and Como picked to play the first top-flight game outside of Italy’s national boundaries.

However, despite months of detailed negotiations, several administrative hurdles could not be cleared, so the fixture was shifted back to San Siro - albeit at a later date.

The teams will now meet with second-placed Milan sitting eight points shy of top spot in Serie A, with one game in hand on old foes and league leaders Inter Milan.

Since a shock opening-day defeat to Cremonese, the Rossoneri have gone unbeaten through their next 23 matches, which is the longest ongoing run across Europe's top five leagues.

Indeed, their only losses since August have come in knockout competitions, versus Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana and in a Coppa Italia tie against Lazio.

Having posted the club's best points tally at this stage of any season for 22 years, Max Allegri’s men are certainly keeping an imperious Inter side on their toes.

Last time out, they barely edged past relegation-haunted Pisa, with veteran playmaker Luka Modric producing a late winner before Adrien Rabiot was sent off during stoppage time.

Now, before two games against bottom-half teams - and then a potentially decisive Derby della Madonnina - Milan must host Como.

For all their progress over recent years, big-spending Como have lost all three meetings with Milan since ascending to Serie A in 2024.

When the clubs met last month, Rabiot bagged a brace as the Rossoneri won 3-1 at Stadio Sinigaglia; beaten boss Cesc Fabregas then complained bitterly about Allegri’s tactical approach.

Another clash of styles awaits on Wednesday, when Cesc’s side will try to bounce back from losing 2-1 at home to lowly Fiorentina last week - a result which harmed hopes of a top-six finish.

Less than two years since they emerged from Serie B, the Lariani are vying for a place in Europe, and they are still in contention to win a first Coppa Italia after beating Napoli in the quarter-finals.

That penalty-shootout success set up an enticing two-legged semi against Inter, but first they must step up their league campaign, having recently slipped down to seventh in the Serie A standings.

Aided by some smart recruitment, Fabregas has forged a team that is proving particularly tough to beat on the road: Como have lost just three of 11 away fixtures so far, conceding only nine goals.

Now, he will lead them across Lombardy to San Siro, seeking another statement victory - and three points that would take them back above Atalanta.

AC Milan Serie A form:

D W W D W W

Como Serie A form:

D L W W D L

Como form (all competitions):

W W W D W L

Team News

Milan are inching closer to a fully-fit squad, with key forwards Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao both featuring from the bench last Friday.

Belgian wing-back Alexis Saelemaekers is close to recovering from an adductor problem, though he may still join Santiago Gimenez on the sidelines.

Alongside Pulisic and Leao, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug - the latter of whom missed a penalty against Pisa - are also in contention for two attacking places, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek has occupied an advanced role in recent weeks.

Allegri must make one change in midfield, as Rabiot serves a suspension; meanwhile, Como’s Alvaro Morata was senselessly sent off against Fiorentina and will miss out on meeting his former club.

Tasos Douvikas and Nico Paz are the Lariani’s eight-goal top scorers in Serie A, and both should start again; though the latter could be asked to operate as a false nine, with Douvikas dropping to the bench.

Only Assane Diao and Edoardo Goldaniga are injured, leaving Fabregas with plenty of options to choose from.

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Athekame, Fofana, Modric, Loftus-Cheek, Bartesaghi; Pulisic, Nkunku

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

We say: AC Milan 2-2 Como

Scudetto hopefuls Milan need maximum points to keep breathing down Inter's neck, but Como can stop them in their tracks.

The Lariani pose a major threat across the final third, and they boast a highly impressive away record.

