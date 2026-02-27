Brentford out to achieve winning feat for first time in 91 years in Burnley Premier League fixture

By Ben Sully | 27 Feb 2026 22:57 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 23:15

Brentford will be aiming to complete a league double over Burnley for the first time in 91 years in Saturday’s meeting at Turf Moor.

The Bees will head into the contest on the back of a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite that result, Brentford are still firmly in the hunt to secure European qualification for the first time in their history.

Keith Andrews’s side are sitting in seventh spot and five points adrift of Liverpool and Chelsea in sixth and fifth place respectively.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Brentford eyeing first Burnley double in 91 years

Brentford will be hoping to boost their European hopes by claiming all three points against a Burnley side they beat 3-1 in November’s reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium.

All four goals arrived beyond the 80th minute in that contest, including a couple from Brentford marksman Igor Thiago.

If the Bees can claim another victory over Burnley on Saturday, it would represent their first league double over the Clarets since achieving the feat in the 1934-35 season.

However, that will be easier said than done for a team that have not beaten Burnley at Turf Moor since picking up a 2-1 victory in December 1996.

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

Brentford's strong record against promoted teams

The Bees have at least enjoyed success in recent road trips, having won four of their previous five Premier League away matches, including each of their last two against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

They also boast a strong record against promoted sides, having won 10 of their previous 12 Premier League matches against teams that have just come up from the Championship.

That said, the two failures in that run have both taken place in the current Premier League campaign.

The West London side fell to a 2-1 away loss to Sunderland in August and played out a 1-1 draw in December's home clash against Leeds United.

Brentford are hoping that the first-choice right-back, Michael Kayode, will shake off a knock in time for Saturday's fixture, although fellow full-back Aaron Hickey will struggle to prove his fitness.