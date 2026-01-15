Preview: Udinese vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 15 Jan 2026 14:56 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 15:00

Aiming to extend their lead at the top of Serie A, title favourites Inter Milan will visit mid-table Udinese on Saturday afternoon.

After winning seven of their last eight league games - most recently beating Lecce in midweek - Inter have seized top spot ahead of reigning champions Napoli and city rivals AC Milan.

Match preview

Though they let two points slip in last week's Scudetto showdown with Napoli, Inter then took advantage of the champions' latest mistake on Wednesday evening.

Hours after Napoli had posted a third straight draw - this time at home to Parma - the Nerazzurri edged past Lecce at San Siro, despite Cristian Chivu rotating his squad.

Recording a 19th win from 20 home games against Lecce, the hosts needed two substitute strikers to break the deadlock late on: captain Lautaro Martinez saw his fierce shot spilled before Francesco Pio Esposito swept in the rebound.

While not at their brilliant best, three more points and yet another clean sheet ultimately kept Chivu content, as his side continue to set the pace in Serie A.

Before resuming their Champions League campaign with a tough test against Arsenal next week, Inter must first head north to Udine.

There, Chivu's men will try to extend their five-match run of away wins, while seeking revenge for a rare home defeat earlier this season.

Following six straight losses to the Nerazzurri across all competitions, Udinese stunned Inter when the clubs last met in late August.

Defying the odds, the Bianconeri left Milan with maximum points, thanks to first-half goals from Arthur Atta and Keinan Davis.

Several months later, that remains the highlight of a 2025-26 campaign which has seen the Fruili club settle safely in mid-table.

Sitting 10th after 20 league matches, Kosta Runjaic's side are unlikely to challenge for a place in Europe, but they remain clear of the relegation fight for a second straight season.

Last weekend, they fought back from behind to lead at home to Serie A strugglers Pisa, only to let their visitors draw level midway through the second half.

So, having won just three of 10 home games so far, doing the double over Inter will be a big ask.

Udinese Serie A form:

W L D L W D

Inter Milan Serie A form:

W W W W D W

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

L W W W D W

Team News

After making five changes in midweek, Chivu will rotate his squad again, with regular starters such as top scorer Martinez and key creator Federico Dimarco set to return.

As Marcus Thuram has been out of form since returning from injury in November, either Esposito or Ange-Yoan Bonny could partner Martinez up front.

Hakan Calhanoglu suffered a calf strain in last week's 2-2 draw with Napoli, so Inter's set-piece specialist joins Josep Martinez and Denzel Dumfries on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Udinese must do without ex-Inter forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who has triggered a one-match ban for accumulated bookings.

With Iker Bravo due to depart on loan to Las Palmas, Atta may therefore support lone frontman Davis, though Vakoun Bayo has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and offers an alternative option.

In addition to Zaniolo, the hosts are missing Adam Buksa due to injury, but new signing Juan Arizala could be named on the bench.

Udinese possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Kristensen, Kabasele, Solet; Zanoli, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Kamara; Atta; Davis

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco; Martinez, Esposito

We say: Udinese 0-2 Inter Milan

After slipping up against Udinese earlier this season, Inter are set to gain vengeance, continuing their superb away form in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri - who have scored more goals in the final half hour than any other team - should dominate possession and eventually grind their hosts down.

