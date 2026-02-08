Sunday’s Serie A predictions and previews including Juventus vs. Lazio, Sassuolo vs. Inter Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Feb 2026 00:05

Maurizio Sarri faces his old side in Sunday's headline Serie A fixture, as Lazio travel to Allianz Stadium to take on Juventus while Inter Milan are away at bogey side Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium.

Two other Italian top-flight matches take place on February 8, as two Emilian teams face off when Bologna host Parma, and struggling Lecce host Udinese in Apulia.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Sunday's Serie A fixtures.

Hoping to halt their nosedive down the Serie A standings, free-falling Bologna will welcome local rivals Parma to Stadio Dall’Ara on Sunday.

Still without a home win in 2026, the Rossoblu suffered their third straight league defeat in midweek; meanwhile, the visitors have picked up just two points from their last four matches.

We say: Bologna 2-1 Parma

Both sides have suffered big setbacks in the past week, while Bologna's mid-season malaise stretches back even further.

Even so, the Rossoblu can surely beat goal-shy Parma on home turf - though it may be a tense, close-fought contest.

© Imago

Without a win in eight Serie A matches, relegation-threatened Lecce will welcome mid-table Udinese to Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday.

The Salentini are in serious danger after scoring just twice this year, while their visitors have moved into the top half by posting back-to-back wins.

We say: Lecce 1-1 Udinese

These sides are in contrasting form, but Lecce need the points much more and should be primed for a fight.

If the hosts can end their goal drought, a defence that has conceded just twice in four games can largely keep Udinese at arm's length - particularly in the absence of Davis.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Unbeaten in 11 Serie A matches, league leaders Inter Milan will aim to keep their foot on the pedal by beating Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

Inter have raced clear of the pack at the start of 2026, and they can extend their advantage over second-placed rivals AC Milan to eight points with another victory this weekend.

We say: Sassuolo 1-2 Inter Milan

Sassuolo usually make life tough for Inter, but the title favourites are in tremendous form - particularly away from home, where they have won seven on the spin in Serie A.

Blessed with great depth in attack, the Nerazzurri can outscore anyone in Italy's top tier, so they will head back to Milan with maximum points.

© Imago

Following their meek midweek cup exit, Juventus will seek an immediate response in Serie A, as they play host to Lazio on Sunday evening.

While Juve’s positive momentum was halted by being dumped out of the Coppa Italia, their visitors have been celebrating last week’s dramatic stoppage-time win.

We say: Juventus 2-0 Lazio

Bouncing straight back from their three-goal defeat in Bergamo, Juventus should pick off a patchwork Lazio side.

The capital club have sold key players - and other starters will be injured or suspended - leaving them vulnerable to a much-improved Juve attack.

