Man City vs. Brighton: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 17:52 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 17:52

At risk of falling even further off the Premier League title pace, Manchester City make a swift return to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, when they battle Brighton & Hove Albion in gameweek 21 of the 2025-26 season.

For the second time in the space of a few days, City dropped two points in agonising fashion, conceding a last-gasp leveller in a 1-1 draw with managerless Chelsea on Sunday night.

The Sky Blues' stalemates with Chelsea and Sunderland coupled with Arsenal's wins over Aston Villa and Bournemouth have taken the Gunners six points clear of the Mancunian mammoths, although that gap will be temporarily reduced to three points if Guardiola's men prevail in midweek.

Meanwhile, Brighton forced their way back into the top half with a 2-0 success over relegation-threatened Burnley in gameweek 20, but they have never beaten Man City away from home in the league in 15 previous attempts.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 35

Brighton wins: 8

Draws: 6

Man City wins: 21

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City have faced each other a total of 35 times across all competitions, with the Citizens leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 21 wins to the Seagulls' eight, while there have been six draws played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place back in February 1924 when Man City cruised to a 5-1 away victory in the FA Cup third round en route to reaching the semi-finals.

Fifty-five years passed before the two sides locked horns again in the old Division One and they faced each other regularly up until 1989, with Man City winning seven and Brighton winning four of their 14 meetings in all competitions.

The Seagulls scored four goals in three of their victories during this period, including a 4-0 home win in the FA Cup fourth round in January 1983 - their biggest win over Man City to date.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Man City have dominated this fixture with 12 victories and two draws in 17 encounters against Brighton, collecting 38 points from a possible 51 available in the process.

Brighton's first triumph against Man City was under former boss Graham Potter in May 2021 when the Seagulls secured a 3-2 home win, before Fabian Hurzeler steered the Seagulls to a 2-1 comeback victory over Pep Guardiola's side in November 2024.

Phil Foden is the highest-scoring player in this fixture with eight goals in 11 Premier League games for Man City, while ex-Citizens striker Sergio Aguero is next on the list with five goals.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2025: Man City 2-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Brighton 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2024: Brighton 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2023: Man City 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

May 24, 2023: Brighton 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2022: Man City 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2022: Man City 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2021: Brighton 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

May 18, 2021: Brighton 3-2 Man City (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2021: Man City 1-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jul 11, 2020: Brighton 0-5 Man City (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2019: Man City 4-0 Brighton (Premier League)

May 12, 2019: Brighton 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 06, 2019: Man City 1-0 Brighton (FA Cup Semi-Finals)

Sep 29, 2018: Man City 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

May 09, 2018: Man City 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Aug 12, 2017: Brighton 0-2 Man City (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2008: Brighton 2-2 Man City (EFL Cup)

Apr 01, 1989: Brighton 2-1 Man City (Second Division)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 31, 2025: Brighton 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Mar 15, 2025: Man City 2-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Nov 09, 2024: Brighton 2-1 Man City (Premier League)

Apr 25, 2024: Brighton 0-4 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2023: Man City 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

May 24, 2023: Brighton 1-1 Man City (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2022: Man City 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2022: Man City 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2021: Brighton 1-4 Man City (Premier League)

May 18, 2021: Brighton 3-2 Man City (Premier League)