Man Utd star Harry Maguire takes to social media to address Ruben Amorim sacking

By Carter White | 05 Jan 2026 17:26 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 17:34

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has taken to social media following Ruben Amorim's sacking.

The Red Devils announced their decision to part ways with the 40-year-old on Monday morning, less than 24 hours on from a 1-1 draw at Leeds United.

It appeared as if Man Utd were on course for a bruising defeat when Brenden Aaronson fired the hosts ahead.

However, a quick reply from United star Matheus Cunha forced a share of the Premier League points at Elland Road.

Former Man United stars such as Rio Ferdinand have already discussed who they'd like to see as the next head coach at the Theatre of Dreams.

© Imago / Sportimage

Maguire wishes Amorim 'all the best' following dismissal

Since the high-profile news of Amorim's sacking dropped, Man United defender Maguire has taken to social media to break his silence on the matter.

"Thank you for everything, boss," the centre-back said on his Instagram page. "I wish you all the best in the future."

Maguire's final match under the tutelage of Amorim arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back on November 8.

The England international has since been sidelined with a hamstring injury, allowing opportunities for Carrington youngsters.

Ayden Heaven has featured heavily at the centre of a back-three system for the Red Devils over the festive period.

© Imago

Where next for Man Utd?

Man United will be under the interim stewardship of ex-midfielder Darren Fletcher for the trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

It is possible that the Red Devils appoint a temporary boss for the remainder of the season before starting a thorough search for a permanent successor over the summer.

Currently preparing for a World Cup campaign with England, could Thomas Tuchel be tempted back into club management during 2026-27?