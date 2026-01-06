Mercato Fulham : The Cottagers eye a Brazilian midfielder shining with Galatasaray

By Axel Clody | 06 Jan 2026 09:01

Gabriel Sara is starring at Galatasaray and receiving enquiries from Fulham and other English clubs.

Since joining Galatasaray in 2024, Gabriel Sara has been a Premier League target ever since he moved to Turkey. According to Trivela, the former Sao Paulo midfielder has been approached by English top-flight clubs during the current transfer window.

Fulham are one of the English sides interested in the 26-year-old – but not the only one. Even before the start of the season, in July last year, Sara was targeted by giants such as Manchester City and Manchester United.

© Imago

Fulham make enquiry for Gabriel Sara

The Turkish giants paid €18m (£15.8m) to sign Sara from Norwich, where he shone for two seasons after leaving Sao Paulo.

Since then, the midfielder has lifted the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup trophies in his first season at the club. His performances have seen Premier League eyes turn back towards the player.

When he was previously targeted by English clubs, Sara's high salary at Galatasaray, although not officially revealed, was a stumbling block: only the big clubs in the Big Six would be able to afford him.

Now, Premier League clubs have once again made enquiries about the player, with Fulham among those interested – the others were not revealed. Fulham's enquiry for Sara, however, has not yet translated into an official bid with figures.

The midfielder could be a direct replacement for a position that lost another Brazilian. Marco Silva's side said goodbye to Andreas Pereira at the start of the season in August, when the midfielder joined Palmeiras for €10m (£8.8m).

The London squad also includes two other Brazilians: striker Rodrigo Muniz, who has become a fan favourite, and winger Kevin, who swapped Shakhtar Donetsk for Fulham for €40m (£35.1m) also at the start of this campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Premier League interest in Sara

The former Sao Paulo player played in English football, but never in the Premier League. He spent two years in the Championship with Norwich without achieving promotion to the top flight. In his final season, he came close, reaching the play-offs for promotion.

At Norwich, he made 96 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists – including a standout 2023-24 campaign with 25 goal contributions in 46 Championship matches.

Despite previous interest, the Manchester duo of City and United have not opened talks with Gabriel Sara during the current transfer window.

Sara held talks with other clubs during the last transfer window, but his high salary in Turkey made negotiations with "mid-table" clubs unfeasible, meaning any discussions did not progress at the time. Sara's contract at Galatasaray runs until 2029.

This article was originally published on Trivela.