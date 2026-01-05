Fulham lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League West London derby amid triple injury doubt

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 12:54 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 13:01

Fulham head coach Marco Silva is sweating over a few injury doubts for Wednesday's Premier League West London derby with Chelsea at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers rescued a late 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday without the services of seven players, and four will definitely still be absent in midweek, including Africa Cup of Nations trio Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.

Rodrigo Muniz will not be back from his thigh injury for a few weeks either, but none of Kenny Tete (hamstring), Joshua King (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) have been ruled out just yet.

In all likelihood, though, Silva should be working with an identical squad from the stalemate with the Reds, where he deployed three centre-backs in front of Bernd Leno to wonderful effect.

As a result, Issa Diop, Jorge Cuenca and Joachim Andersen should all be retained in front of the German, while Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson charge up and down the flanks.

Harrison Reed entered his nomination for goal of the season on Sunday, but if there is going to be a change in midfield, Sander Berge should be summoned to replace Tom Cairney.

Silva may also be tempted to bring Kevin into the final third in place of Emile Smith Rowe, but attacking stalwarts Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez should be retained.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Cuenca, Andersen, Diop; Castagne, Berge, Lukic, Robinson; Wilson, Kevin; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this game