Chelsea lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League West London derby as Moises Caicedo returns, Cole Palmer dropped

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 13:01

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo returns from suspension for Wednesday's West London derby with Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage.

The Ecuadorian watched on helplessly as the Blues drew 1-1 with Manchester City on Sunday evening, having accumulated five yellow cards before the 19-game cut-off point.

A fully-fit Caicedo will surely return to the Chelsea XI in midweek, though, whether that be at the discretion of interim manager Calum McFarlane or incoming head coach Liam Rosenior.

Caicedo returning to the engine room could have a knock-on effect in defence, where Reece James could return to right-back and force Josh Acheampong down to the bench, if Malo Gusto is required to start on the left in Marc Cucurella's place again.

Neither Robert Sanchez (muscle) nor Wesley Fofana (illness) are guaranteed to make the cut either, so Filip Jorgensen and Benoit Badiashile can feel optimistic of retaining their places in the backline too.

However, as Cole Palmer has been a regular starter during the festive period and played the full 90 against Man City, the Chelsea staff may decide that now is the time to rest the England international.

If so, Joao Pedro could drop into a deeper pocket alongside Estevao Willian and Pedro Neto, allowing Liam Delap to battle a possible three-man Fulham backline.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; James, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

