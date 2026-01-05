Chelsea vs. Fulham: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 05 Jan 2026 13:13 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 13:13

The first West London derby of the year for Fulham and Chelsea is a fascinating one, as the Cottagers welcome the Blues to Craven Cottage on Wednesday night, in gameweek 21 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Both teams needed last-gasp levellers to steal points over the weekend, when Marco Silva's men were indebted to an outrageous Harrison Reed rocket in the 97th minute, which rescued a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on home soil.

Now unbeaten in each of their last five Premier League games, Fulham are just three points adrift of Chelsea in the top-flight table, thanks in no small part to the Blues failing to win any of their last four in the division.

However, Calum McFarlane's men showed grit and determination to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last time out, but it remains to be seen whether Liam Rosenior has been given the keys to the locker room in time for this fixture.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Fulham and Chelsea.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 94

Chelsea wins: 54

Draws: 27

Fulham wins: 13

Fulham earned three points against Chelsea in their first Premier League meeting of 2024-25 when they won 2-1 in December 2024 thanks to late goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Harry Wilson, cancelling out Cole Palmer's first-half opener.

Chelsea responded in the reverse fixture with a late show of their own though, as Tyrique George and Pedro Neto scored late on to earn the Blues a come-from-behind victory at Craven Cottage a few months later.

The Blues also struck twice on their own patch in August 2025, but that 2-0 win was not without serious controversy, as Fulham had a goal disallowed before Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez delivered the damage.

The first meeting between Chelsea and Fulham came all the way back in 1910, with the Cottagers winning a second division fixture, but the Blues would quickly dominate their neighbours over the following years, losing none of the next 12 head-to-heads - winning eight.

Fulham's record at Stamford Bridge has been dismal in the Premier League era having only won once in their 36 league trips to the Blues' home. However, Chelsea's record at Craven Cottage is phenomenal considering they have triumphed in 10 of their last 17 visits to the ground, losing on just two occasions.

Arguably the most high-profile encounter between the two occurred in 2002 when John Terry's goal saw Chelsea win 1-0 in April in a tense FA Cup semi-final, though they did lose in the final against Arsenal.

The 2004-05 season threw up another important cup tie between the sides, but this time in the League Cup quarter-finals, and when the Blues lifted the trophy under Jose Mourinho, Frank Lampard's late winner at Craven Cottage would have been noted as a critical moment.

Despite being a rivalry, the fixture did throw up a nice milestone when they met in December 2006, with Moritz Volz scoring the 15,000th Premier League goal in a 2-2 draw, and the German right-back subsequently donated his £15,000 reward money to local charities during the festive period.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2025: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2024: Chelsea 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 13, 2024: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Oct 02, 2023: Fulham 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 03, 2023: Chelsea 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 01, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Jan 16, 2021: Fulham 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 03, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2018: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Mar 01, 2014: Fulham 1-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2013: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 17, 2013: Fulham 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 28, 2012: Chelsea 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2012: Fulham 1-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2011: Chelsea 1-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2011: Chelsea p0-0 Fulham (League Cup 3rd Round)

Feb 14, 2011: Fulham 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2010: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Apr 20, 2025: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea

Dec 26, 2024: Chelsea 1-2 Fulham

Jan 13, 2024: Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

Oct 02, 2023: Fulham 0-2 Chelsea

Feb 03, 2023: Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

Jan 12, 2023: Fulham 2-1 Chelsea

May 01, 2021: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

Jan 16, 2021: Fulham 0-1 Chelsea

Mar 03, 2019: Fulham 1-2 Chelsea