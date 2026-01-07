Fulham vs. Chelsea team news: Does Calum McFarlane tinker with Blues XI after Liam Rosenior arrival?

By Darren Plant | 07 Jan 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 18:28

Chelsea have made six changes for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Fulham.

After a spirited second-half performance at Manchester City and the arrival of new head coach Liam Rosenior, interim boss Calum McFarlane was always likely to tinker with his Blues XI.

However, he has opted to switch half of his previous starting lineup, including welcoming back Moises Caicedo after suspension.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and left-back Marc Cucurella have each been passed fit after muscle and hamstring issues.

Tosin Adarabioyo is a surprise starter in the middle of defence, while Andrey Santos and Liam Delap are rewarded for their encouraging performances at the Etihad Stadium.

Reece James, Estevao Willian and Joao Pedro are the notable names to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Filip Jorgensen and Josh Acheampong also miss out, with Benoit Badiashile not part of the 20-player squad.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham make one change after Liverpool draw

Meanwhile, Marco Silva has made just the one alteration from the 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Sander Berge has been included as a straight alternative to Sasa Lukic in central midfield.

Despite his wonder goal in that fixture, Harrison Reed has been kept among the replacements.

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Berge, Cairney; Smith Rowe, Jimenez, Wilson

Subs: Lecomte, Sessegnon, Amissah, Reed, Lukic, Ridegon, Traore, Kevin, Kusi-Asare

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Fofana, James, Hato, Estevao, Garnacho, Gittens, Pedro