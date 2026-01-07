How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ben Sully | 07 Jan 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 00:40

Liam Rosenior will take charge of his first game as Chelsea boss when the Premier League side takes on Championship outfit Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Addicks gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers in their most recent Championship outing, while the Blues fell to a narrow 2-1 loss against west London neighbours Fulham on Wednesday.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the FA Cup tie.

What time does Charlton vs. Chelsea kick off?

The game will get underway at 8pm on Saturday evening.

Where is Charlton vs. Chelsea being played?

Charlton will welcome the Club World Cup winners to The Valley, which can hold up to 27,111 spectators.

This will be Chelsea's first visit to The Valley since Frank Lampard scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 Premier League success in February 2007.

How to watch Charlton vs. Chelsea in the UK

TV channels

UK viewers can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Streaming

Alternatively, the cup tie will be available to watch on the Discovery+ platform and app, which is available on a number of devices, including phones, tablets, computers, TVs and games consoles.

Highlights

If you are unable to watch the match live, there will be an FA Cup higlights show on BBC One from 10:40pm on Saturday. Highlights should also be available on the BBC Sport website, Discovery+ and the TNT Sports Football YouTube page.

What is at stake for Charlton and Chelsea?

Charlton will need to pull off a major upset if they are to progress from the third round for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2013-14.

A surprise win could spark a much-needed upturn in fortunes for Nathan Jones's side, who have won just one of their previous 11 matches (D3, L7).

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a proud history in the FA Cup, having won the historic competition on eight occasions - most recently in 2018 when they beat Manchester United 1-0 in the final.

The Premier League heavyweights will be the overwhelming favourites for Saturday's third-round tie, but they could be vulnerable to an upset after failing to win their last five matches.