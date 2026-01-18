Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 18 Jan 2026 20:09

Charlton Athletic welcome Derby County to the Valley on Tuesday evening for their next instalment of Championship action.

The Addicks beat Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday afternoon, while the Rams replicated that same scoreline as they claimed victory away to Preston North End.

Match preview

Since gaining promotion from League One last season, Charlton have had a steady run in England's second division.

Nathan Jones's side currently sit 18th in the Championship table with 32 points from 26 matches, five above the relegation zone.

Sonny Carey's second-half winner against Sheffield United, who received two first-half red cards, ended a run of five matches without a win for the Addicks as they moved level on points with their opponents.

When they host Derby on Tuesday evening, Charlton will be looking to bounce back from their 5-1 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea by claiming back-to-back league victories, a feat they have failed to achieve since October.

However, the Addicks will have to be on top form to overcome a Rams side they have beaten on only three of the last eight occasions that the teams have met at the Valley.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, finishing just one point above the drop, Derby will be looking up rather than down this campaign.

Following a 1-0 victory at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon, John Eustace's side are now only five points behind Preston North End, who currently sit sixth and occupy the final playoff place.

The Rams' main strength has been their form on the road as they boast the third-best away record in the division, claiming 21 points from 13 matches.

Derby will also be encouraged by the previous time they travelled to the Valley, with a side led by Paul Warne running out 1-0 winners courtesy of a first-half Nathaniel Mendez-Laing strike.

Take all three points back to Derbyshire on Tuesday evening and the away side would have won consecutive games for the first time since November.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

W

L

L

D

D

W

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

L

L

D

D

L

W

Derby County Championship form:

D

D

L

W

L

W

Derby County form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

W

Team News

Charlton continue to be without Scottish midfielder Joshua Edwards who sustained a significant ankle injury against Blackburn Rovers in September.

Onel Hernandez has also been unavailable for the Addicks for a lengthy period and will not be available on Tuesday evening.

However, the home side did welcome Kayne Ramsay and Matthew Godden back to the matchday squad on Saturday afternoon, the latter of whom had not made an appearance yet this season.

On a more negative note, Harvey Knibbs was stretchered off last time out as a result of Soumare's red card-worthy tackle, so match-winner Carey will surely start here.

Derby defender Max Johnston has not appeared for the side since being withdrawn late on with a hamstring problem against Queens Park Rangers in October, while Carlton Morris continues to be unavailable due to an ankle injury.

Despite only playing 16 league matches this season, Morris remains the Rams' top scorer with 10 goals to his name.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Clarke, Jones, Gillesphey; Ramsay, Rankin-Costello, Anderson, Bree; Carey, Leaburn, Kelman

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Langas, Ward, Clarke; Ozoh, Thompson, Clark, Elder; Brereton Diaz, Agyemang, Brewster

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-3 Derby County

While Charlton did well to return to winning ways against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, their recent form is a cause for concern, finding victories especially hard to come by.

On the other hand, Derby are starting to show that they could be a serious threat for playoff contention come May and given their outstanding away record, we believe they are firm favourites to topple the Addicks on Tuesday evening.

